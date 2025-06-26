Get up to 50% off on plant based protein powders: Stay fit, healthy, and manage your weight

If staying fit and managing your weight has been your main focus, you would have known how crucial protein powders are. These essential lifestyle proteins aids in muscle repair, weight management, and increased satiety. Now, you can get up to 50% off on a wide range of protein powders that will help your body stay in shape and stay fit. Best protein powders at up to 50% off(AI Generated)

From pea protein powders to brown rice protein powders, Amazon has a plethora of essential protein powders for you to consider buying that too at up to 50% off.

Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein gives clean, effective nutrition using organic peas and brown rice. This protein powder supports muscle recovery and energy without artificial sweeteners, preservatives, or additives. Rich in BCAAs, this protein powder is easily digestible. It is ideal for daily use and balances taste with nourishment. Cosmix ensures high-quality sourcing and transparency, making it a trustworthy option for conscious consumers who want plant-based performance without compromise.

GREEN PROTEIN Pea Protein Isolate Powder offers a clean and powerful plant-based protein derived from yellow peas. With 24g of protein per serving, this powder helps build muscle, boost energy, and support overall wellness. It is free from dairy, gluten, and soy, making it ideal for vegans and those with allergies. This unflavoured powder blends smoothly into shakes and recipes, delivering high bioavailability and minimal carbs. GREEN PROTEIN keeps your fitness goals natural, simple, and sustainable.

OZiva Plant Protein for Everyday Fitness is a vegan-friendly blend of pea, brown rice, and mung bean proteins. Designed to fuel daily activity, it provides 30g of complete protein with essential vitamins and minerals. It aids in muscle repair, energy metabolism, and immune support. Free from soy, gluten, and artificial ingredients, OZiva ensures clean nutrition for men and women. Its smooth texture and light taste make it perfect for shakes or meals.

Carbamide Forte Pea Protein provides a pure, unflavoured protein source ideal for daily use. Made from high-quality yellow peas, it delivers 24g of protein per serving with zero added sugar, soy, or gluten. It supports lean muscle growth, weight management, and post-workout recovery. Its smooth mixability and neutral taste suit both fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious individuals. Carbamide Forte ensures efficient absorption and maximum nutrition with a simple, plant-based protein you can trust.

Tata 1mg Pro+ Soy Protein Supplement Powder is crafted for individuals seeking a high-quality, plant-based protein source. Each serving delivers 26g of protein along with essential amino acids to aid muscle growth, stamina, and recovery. Fortified with vitamins and minerals, this protein powder supports overall health. This soy protein powder is lactose-free, cholesterol-free, and is ideal for vegetarians. With smooth mixability and a neutral taste, Tata 1mg Pro+ blends seamlessly into your daily fitness routine.

NAKPRO Vegan Plant Protein Powder offers a powerful blend of pea and brown rice proteins, delivering 25g of clean protein per serving. It supports muscle building, muscle recovery, and overall wellness. This protein powder is free from dairy, soy, gluten, and added sugars, making it perfect for vegans and those with dietary restrictions. NAKPRO’s easily digestible formula is enriched with BCAAs and antioxidants for a complete, natural fitness solution.

Cureveda PRO Super-3 Vegan Plant Protein Powder blends pea, rice, and moringa proteins to offer 25g of complete protein per serving. It supports muscle tone, endurance, and daily energy needs while being 100% natural and vegan. Rich in fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants, it aids digestion and boosts immunity. Free from gluten, soy, and synthetic additives, Cureveda PRO Super-3 ensures clean nutrition with holistic wellness. Ideal for fitness-conscious and health-focused lifestyles.

Wellbeing Nutrition Organic Vegan Plant Protein Isolate is a USDA-certified organic blend made from sprouted peas, brown rice, and quinoa. Each serving delivers 23g of complete protein with a full amino acid profile to support strength, metabolism, and recovery. Enhanced with digestive enzymes, it ensures optimal absorption and gut health. This clean, vegan, and gluten-free formula offers natural nourishment with zero synthetic ingredients. It's a perfect everyday choice for plant-based performance and vitality.

FAQ for protein powders Who should use protein powder? Protein powder can benefit: Fitness enthusiasts and athletes Individuals trying to gain or lose weight Vegetarians or vegans needing more protein Busy individuals with limited time for full meals

What types of protein powders are available? Common types include: Whey Protein (fast-absorbing, great for post-workout) Casein Protein (slow-digesting, ideal before bed) Plant-Based Protein (e.g., pea, rice, soy – suitable for vegans) Collagen Protein (supports joints, skin, and hair)

How much protein do I need per day? It varies based on activity level: Sedentary adults: ~0.8g per kg of body weight Active individuals: 1.2–2.0g per kg Consult a healthcare provider for personalized needs.

Is it safe to consume protein powder daily? Yes, when taken in moderation and as part of a balanced diet. Avoid excessive consumption without medical supervision, especially if you have kidney or liver conditions.

Can protein powder help with weight loss? Yes. Protein supports satiety and helps preserve lean muscle during calorie deficits, aiding in weight management.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.