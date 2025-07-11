Give your hair a glossy look with haircare products at up to 60% off at Amazon Prime Day Sale

Amazon Prime Day Sale begins in a day, and we can't keep calm. If you too are planning to add a few products to cart, this is the perfect time to do so. During the Amazon Prime Day Sale, you can get up to 60% off on the best hair care products. Amazon Prime Day: Best deals on hair care at up to 60% off(Pexels)

From shampoos to hair waxes and gels, Amazon has a wide range of hair care products, depending upon your hair and scalp types. In addition, there are other various offers that can give you the best of the deal. But, hurry up, as the sale won't last long and is ending on July 14, 2025. Hence, time to start adding your favourites to your cart. For your reference, we have listed some of the best hair care products during the sale.

Shampoos at up to 50% off

This Amazon Prime Day, give your hair the care it deserves with top shampoos at up to 50% off! From nourishing to volumizing, anti-dandruff to sulphate-free, grab your favourite brands and formulas at unbeatable prices. Stock up and keep your hair fresh, clean, and healthy every day.

Loading Suggestions...

Deeply cleanse and hydrate your hair with L’Oréal Paris Hyaluron Pure Shampoo. Enjoy long-lasting freshness, oil control, and purified scalp for 72 hours. Grab this dermatologist-tested, hyaluronic acid-infused shampoo at an irresistible price during Amazon Prime Day Sale!

Loading Suggestions...

TRESemme Lamellar Gloss Shampoo delivers salon-quality shine and smoothness with its innovative lamellar technology. It detangles and nourishes hair without weighing it down. Shine bright with gorgeous, manageable hair at an exclusive Amazon Prime Day discount — don’t miss it!

Loading Suggestions...

Strengthen your hair and reduce hair fall naturally with Mamaearth Onion Shampoo. Enriched with onion and plant keratin, it promotes healthy hair growth. Shop this toxin-free, gentle shampoo at unbeatable Prime Day prices and experience nature’s care for your tresses.

Conditioners at up to 50% off

Bring back the shine and softness to your hair with conditioners now at up to 55% off during the Amazon Prime Day sale! Whether you want intense repair, frizz control, or smooth detangling, discover premium conditioners from trusted brands and save big. Because healthy, silky hair starts with proper care!

Loading Suggestions...

Get silky, frizz-free hair with TRESemme Keratin Smooth Conditioner. Infused with keratin and lightweight argan oil, it tames flyaways and adds shine. This Prime Day, give your hair the salon treatment it deserves — at a fabulous discounted price!

Loading Suggestions...

Dove’s Glycolic + Hydration Conditioner nourishes deeply while keeping your hair light and fresh. The floral fragrance and glycolic hydration boost shine and softness. During Prime Day, indulge your hair with luxury at a price that feels just right.

Loading Suggestions...

Repair and restore damaged strands with Pilgrim’s Korean Rice Water & Collagen Conditioner. Packed with traditional Korean ingredients, it strengthens hair, leaving it smooth and healthy. Take advantage of Prime Day to bring home this premium care at a great deal!

Hair serums at up to 60% off

Transform your hair with luxurious serums at up to 45% off this Amazon Prime Day! Tame flyaways, add shine, and protect your locks from heat and damage with the right serum. Explore a wide range of options for all hair types and give your mane a smooth, polished finish.

Loading Suggestions...

Transform frizz into silky smoothness instantly with Livon Professional Hydrating Serum. Perfect for styling and taming flyaways, it leaves your hair glossy and manageable. Grab this salon-favourite serum during Amazon Prime Day Sale at an unbeatable price — shine all day!

Loading Suggestions...

L’Oreal Paris Serum offers intense nourishment and shine with a lightweight feel. Ideal for all hair types, it protects against humidity and damage. This Prime Day, stock up on your haircare essential and let your locks glow with health and beauty!

Loading Suggestions...

For soft, frizz-free, and glossy hair, trust Livon Hair Serum. It smooths, detangles, and protects your strands from damage. Don’t miss out on the amazing Amazon Prime Day discounts — your instant hair makeover is just a click away!

Hair oils at up to 55% off

Nourish your hair naturally with enriching hair oils at up to 50% off on Amazon Prime Day! Strengthen your roots, reduce hair fall, and promote healthy growth with oils that deliver deep hydration. Choose from herbal, lightweight, and essential blends to give your hair the love it truly deserves.

Loading Suggestions...

Infused with rosemary and coconut, Parachute Advansed Hair Oil strengthens roots and nourishes your scalp deeply. A trusted choice for healthy hair growth, it’s now available at an irresistible price during Prime Day. Pamper your hair with nature’s goodness today!

Loading Suggestions...

Boost hair growth and reduce hair fall naturally with Mamaearth Rosemary Hair Oil. Enriched with nourishing oils, it revitalizes your scalp and strengthens hair. Get this toxin-free, safe formula at amazing Prime Day discounts — your journey to thicker hair starts now!

Loading Suggestions...

Protect your hair from summer damage with Nat Habit Hibiscus Amla Oil. It cools, nourishes, and strengthens hair naturally. Enjoy luscious, soft hair with this Ayurvedic blend, and grab it at an exclusive Prime Day price while it lasts!

Hair gels and waxes at up to 40% off

Style it your way with hair gels and waxes now available at up to 40% off during Amazon Prime Day! From sleek, professional looks to trendy, textured styles, get long-lasting hold without compromising on health. Grab your favourite styling products today and rock every look with confidence and ease.

Loading Suggestions...

Color and condition your hair in one easy step with Streax Gel Hair Colour. Get vibrant, long-lasting colour and shine without hassle. This Prime Day, enjoy salon-like hair colour at home at incredible discounts — bring out the bold in you!

Loading Suggestions...

Colour your hair effortlessly in just 5 minutes with BBLUNT Shampoo Hair Colour. It’s quick, easy, and mess-free, leaving hair vibrant and shiny. Take advantage of Prime Day to try this time-saving solution and refresh your look instantly!

Loading Suggestions...

Biotique Herbcolor nourishes as it colours with its blend of natural botanicals. Get rich, vibrant colour without harsh chemicals. Shop this herbal hair colour during Prime Day Sale and let your hair shine with health and beauty — naturally!

Hair colours at up to 50% off

Add a splash of colour to your life with hair colours at up to 50% off this Amazon Prime Day! From vibrant reds to natural blacks, cover greys or try something bold with premium, long-lasting shades. Make every day a good hair day and express yourself with beautiful, rich colour.

Loading Suggestions...

Style your hair effortlessly with Livon Style Pro Gel. It offers strong hold and natural shine without stickiness or residue. Grab this must-have styling essential at a special Prime Day price — create your favourite looks anytime, anywhere with ease!

Loading Suggestions...

Get the perfect wet look with Schwarzkopf TAFT Styling Gel. Long-lasting hold and sleek shine make your style stand out. Don’t miss the Prime Day offer on this professional-quality gel — your ultimate companion for bold, defined hairstyles.

Loading Suggestions...

For a strong, non-greasy hold that lasts all day, The Beard Story Hair Gel is your go-to. Ideal for sculpting and defining styles effortlessly. Shop during Prime Day and elevate your hairstyling game with unbeatable discounts on your favorite products!

Similar articles for you:

Top deals on sunglasses, perfume, makeup, and more on Amazon Prime Day Sale; Get up to 80% off

Top sneaker picks for men at up to 50% off on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

Top 8 recliners to buy at up to 70% off to lounge comfortably in style; Pre-deals on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

FAQ for hair care products at Amazon Sale How often should I wash my hair? This varies based on your hair type and lifestyle. Oily hair: every 1–2 days. Normal hair: every 2–3 days. Dry or curly hair: 1–2 times a week to retain natural oils.

Do I need both shampoo and conditioner? Yes. Shampoo cleanses your scalp and hair, while conditioner restores moisture, smoothness, and shine. Skipping conditioner can leave hair dry and prone to damage.

Are sulphate-free shampoos better? Sulphate-free shampoos are gentler and ideal for sensitive scalps, colour-treated hair, or dry and curly hair types because they don’t strip natural oils.

Can hair oils make my hair greasy? If used properly, no. Apply only a small amount (few drops) of lightweight oil to the ends of your hair, not the scalp, to avoid greasiness.

How can I prevent hair fall? Use gentle, nourishing products, avoid harsh chemicals, limit heat styling, and maintain a healthy diet. Hair serums and oils can also strengthen hair.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.