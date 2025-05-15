Great discounts on orthopaedic mattresses: Up to 60% off for added comfort and spine health

If you’ve been waking up with a sore back or struggling to get quality sleep, now’s the time to upgrade. There’s a massive sale on orthopaedic mattresses, with discounts up to 60 %. These mattresses are designed to support your spine, ease pressure points and offer the right balance of firmness and comfort. Ideal for anyone dealing with back pain or simply wanting a better night’s sleep, the options on offer cater to every budget. Grab the best orthopaedic mattress deals today for better back support, restful sleep and serious comfort at discounted prices.

From memory foam styles to hybrid builds, the best orthopaedic mattresses are now easily accessible. Don’t miss the chance to grab the best orthopaedic mattress for your space and finally sort out that lingering backache with a proper mattress for back pain.

Results of a systematic review in the U.S. show that a medium-firm mattress promotes comfort, sleep quality and rachis alignment. (National Library Of Medicine. U.S.)

Top 8 picks for orthopaedic mattresses with Amazon Offers

Looking for a mattress that gives proper support without compromising on comfort? This Wakefit ShapeSense orthopaedic mattress ticks all the right boxes. Designed with high-density foam and TruDensity technology, it ensures zero sagging and steady back support over time. Ideal for back pain, this medium-firm mattress comes with a breathable cover and advanced memory foam layering.

Specifications Mattress Type Orthopaedic Memory Foam Firmness Level Medium Firm Dimensions 198.1 x 182.9 x 20.3 cm (King Size) Weight Capacity Up to 120 kg (per person approx) Click Here to Buy Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress 8-Inch King Size 78x72x8 Inches Space Grey

This Sleepyhead mattress blends comfort with clever design, thanks to its BodyIQ memory foam that adjusts to your body shape and sleeping style. With zero partner disturbance, a breathable cover and a balanced medium-firm feel, it’s a great choice for those dealing with back pain. Plus, the 10-year warranty and trial period make it risk-free.

Specifications Mattress Type BodyIQ Orthopaedic Memory Foam Firmness Level Medium Firm Dimensions 198.1 x 152.4 x 15.2 cm (Queen Size) Special Feature Zero Motion Transfer Click Here to Buy Sleepyhead Original - 3 Layered BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress | Zero Partner Disturbance | Medium Firm | 10- Years Warranty | 6-Inch Bed Mattress | 78x60x6 inches (Queen Size Mattress)

This Livpure Smart orthopaedic mattress brings tech into your sleep routine with 5D SleepTech zones and ComfortScience foam. Designed to offer firm back support with curved layers for better spine alignment, it helps manage back pain while keeping things breathable and sweat-free. The high GSM washable cover adds a practical edge to the comfort it offers.

Specifications Mattress Type Curved Orthopaedic Memory Foam Firmness Level Firm Dimensions 198.1 x 182.9 x 15.2 cm (King Size) Special Feature 5D SleepTech Zoned Support Click Here to Buy Livpure Smart Ortho CURVX Memory and Curved Orthopaedic Mattress | 5D SleepTech Crafted Zones | ComfortScience US Tech Foam | High GSM Neon Washable Fabric |King Bed (78x72x6) inch, 10 Year Warranty

The Sleep Company’s SmartGRID Ortho Mattress brings science into your sleep with its patented Japanese grid tech and AIHA certification. The grid adjusts to your body while keeping airflow in check, making it perfect for back pain relief. It’s medium firm, breathable, and designed to support a proper sleeping posture with lasting comfort through the night.

Specifications Mattress Type SmartGRID Orthopaedic Memory Foam Firmness Level Medium Firm Dimensions 198.1 x 154.2 x 12.7 cm (Queen Size) Special Feature 2500+ Air Channels for Cooling Comfort Click Here to Buy The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho Mattress | Japanese Patented Technology | AIHA Certified | Medium Firm Orthopedic Mattress for Back Pain Relief | 10 Years Warranty | Queen Size Bed 78x60x5

SleepyCat’s Original Ortho Mattress combines breathable comfort with supportive memory foam layers to help ease pressure points and maintain back alignment. Its AirGen™ Memory Foam works against trapped heat, keeping things cooler through the night. With a SoftTouch bamboo cover and medium firm feel, this mattress is ideal for consistent comfort and reduced partner disturbance.

Specifications Mattress Type AirGen™ Orthopaedic Memory Foam Firmness Level Medium Firm Dimensions 182.9 x 152.4 x 15.2 cm (Queen Size) Special Feature Breathable Bamboo Zipper Cover Click Here to Buy SleepyCat Original Ortho Mattress with AirGen™ Memory Foam | Medium Firm Feel for Balanced Comfort | 6 Inch |SoftTouch Bamboo Zipper Cover | 10 Years Warranty (Queen Size,72x60x6 Inch)

The Centuary Spine Support Mattress is all about firm comfort for serious back support. Built with high-density coir, ortho foam and rebonded foam, it offers extra firm support and breathability. Its organic cotton fabric cover adds a soft finish while the antimicrobial shield keeps things hygienic. A solid pick for anyone dealing with back pain or posture issues.

Specifications Mattress Type Coir with Ortho and Rebonded Foam Firmness Level Extra Firm Dimensions 182 x 122 x 15 cm (Queen Size) Special Feature NHA Recommended, Anti-Microbial Foam Shield Click Here to Buy Centuary Mattresses Spine Support 6 inch Extra Firm Orthopedic Coir Mattress (Queen, 78X60X6)

Sleepwell’s Ortho Mattress blends memory foam with high-density Resitec foam to offer medium firm support for restful nights. Its breathable fabric cover keeps the mattress fresh, while anti-allergic Neem Fresher Technology adds an organic layer of protection. Designed for balanced spine comfort, this mattress comes with a 10-year warranty for lasting peace of mind.

Specifications Mattress Type Memory Foam with High-Density Resitec Foam Firmness Level Medium Firm Dimensions 198.1 x 152.4 x 15.2 cm (Queen Size) Special Feature Neem Fresher Anti-Allergic Technology Click Here to Buy Sleepwell Ortho Mattress | High Density Resitec (HR) Foam | Medium Firm | Memory Foam | Breathable Fabric | Queen Size Mattress | 78X60X6 | 10 Yrs Warranty

Flo’s Aloe vera-infused mattress offers medium-firm support designed to relieve back pain and promote deep sleep. With PainRelease™ Technology, it targets pressure points and boosts circulation. The cotton blend cover and 3D Air-Flo™ Technology keep you cool and comfortable all night. Perfect for those needing extra spine support and a peaceful rest.

Specifications Mattress Size King Size 182.9 x 182.9 x 15.2 cm Firmness Level Medium Firm (Top 8/10, Base 9/10) Special Technology PainRelease™ and 3D Air-Flo™ Technology Cover Material Breathable Cotton Blend Click Here to Buy Flo Ortho™ Aloe Vera Infused Orthopedic Mattress with PainRelease™ Technology | Medium Firm Feel | 8 inch Mattress in Queen Size (78x60x8 Inches) | 10 Year Warranty

More picks for you with Amazon deals

Best Orthopaedic Mattresses: FAQs What makes an orthopaedic mattress different from a regular mattress? Orthopaedic mattresses are specially designed to provide targeted support to the spine, joints, and muscles. They help maintain proper alignment and reduce pressure points, making them ideal for people with back pain or posture issues.

How do I choose the best orthopaedic mattress for back pain? Look for a mattress with medium to firm support that contours to your body shape. Memory foam or high-resilience foam mattresses often work well. Also, consider thickness and any special features like pressure relief or cooling fabrics.

How long does an orthopaedic mattress typically last? Most orthopaedic mattresses last between 7 to 10 years, depending on usage and quality. High-quality materials like memory foam and high-density foams tend to last longer.

Can orthopaedic mattresses help with other conditions besides back pain? Yes, they can also relieve pressure on joints, improve posture, reduce tossing and turning, and aid in better sleep quality for conditions like arthritis and sciatica.

The author of this article holds a Masters Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

