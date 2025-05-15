Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Great discounts on orthopaedic mattresses: Up to 60% off for added comfort and spine health

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
May 15, 2025 02:00 PM IST

Great discounts are live on orthopaedic mattresses. Enjoy up to 60% off on options that support your spine and improve everyday comfort.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress 8-Inch King Size 78x72x8 Inches Space Grey View Details checkDetails

₹14,997

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sleepyhead Original - 3 Layered BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress | Zero Partner Disturbance | Medium Firm | 10- Years Warranty | 6-Inch Bed Mattress | 78x60x6 inches (Queen Size Mattress) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure Smart Ortho CURVX Memory and Curved Orthopaedic Mattress | 5D SleepTech Crafted Zones | ComfortScience US Tech Foam | High GSM Neon Washable Fabric |King Bed (78x72x6) inch, 10 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho Mattress | Japanese Patented Technology | AIHA Certified | Medium Firm Orthopedic Mattress for Back Pain Relief | 10 Years Warranty | Queen Size Bed 78x60x5 View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SleepyCat Original Ortho Mattress with AirGen™ Memory Foam | Medium Firm Feel for Balanced Comfort | 6 Inch |SoftTouch Bamboo Zipper Cover | 10 Years Warranty (Queen Size,72x60x6 Inch) View Details checkDetails

₹11,774

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Centuary Mattresses Spine Support 6 inch Extra Firm Orthopedic Coir Mattress (Queen, 78X60X6) View Details checkDetails

₹20,659

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sleepwell Ortho Mattress | High Density Resitec (HR) Foam | Medium Firm | Memory Foam | Breathable Fabric | Queen Size Mattress | 78X60X6 | 10 Yrs Warranty View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Flo Ortho™ Aloe Vera Infused Orthopedic Mattress with PainRelease™ Technology | Medium Firm Feel | 8 inch Mattress in Queen Size (78x60x8 Inches) | 10 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹18,624

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Centuary Mattresses Sleepables 8-Inch King Size Orthopedic Memory Foam Back Support Pressure Relieving Roll Pack High Resilience (HR) Foam Mattress | 10 Years Warranty | (78x72x8) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure Smart Ortho PRO+ Memory 3 Zone Profile Orthopaedic Mattress | 5 Zone HR Foam & COMFORTSCIENCE Tech with 16 BIOCRYSTALS | High GSM Neon Fabric | Single Bed 72x36x6 inch | 10 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹6,997

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wooden Street Penguin- OrthoZen Firm Orthopedic Mattress | 10-Year Warranty | Back & Spine Support | 8-Inch | AeroWAVE Technology | Charcoal Infused HR Layer | King Size, 78x72x8 Inch View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kurlon Spinel Ortho Mattress | Orthopedic Mattress | Spine Support | Breathable Fabric | Firm Support | High Density Bonded Foam | PU Quilting | King Size | 78x72x8 | 2 Yrs Warranty View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RESTOFIT Dual Comfort Orthopedic Mattress Queen Size | Sleep Well with 72x60x4 Inches Medium Firm Queen Size Mattress | 4-Inch HR Foam Mattress | Viscose Cotton, 7 Years Warranty Vacuum Roll Packaging View Details checkDetails

₹7,136

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sleepwell Ortho Mattress | High Density Resitec (HR) Foam | Medium Firm | Memory Foam | Breathable Fabric | Queen Size Mattress | 78X60X6 | 10 Yrs Warranty View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

If you’ve been waking up with a sore back or struggling to get quality sleep, now’s the time to upgrade. There’s a massive sale on orthopaedic mattresses, with discounts up to 60 %. These mattresses are designed to support your spine, ease pressure points and offer the right balance of firmness and comfort. Ideal for anyone dealing with back pain or simply wanting a better night’s sleep, the options on offer cater to every budget.

Grab the best orthopaedic mattress deals today for better back support, restful sleep and serious comfort at discounted prices.
Grab the best orthopaedic mattress deals today for better back support, restful sleep and serious comfort at discounted prices.

From memory foam styles to hybrid builds, the best orthopaedic mattresses are now easily accessible. Don’t miss the chance to grab the best orthopaedic mattress for your space and finally sort out that lingering backache with a proper mattress for back pain.

Results of a systematic review in the U.S. show that a medium-firm mattress promotes comfort, sleep quality and rachis alignment. (National Library Of Medicine. U.S.)

 

Top 8 picks for orthopaedic mattresses with Amazon Offers

Loading Suggestions...

Looking for a mattress that gives proper support without compromising on comfort? This Wakefit ShapeSense orthopaedic mattress ticks all the right boxes. Designed with high-density foam and TruDensity technology, it ensures zero sagging and steady back support over time. Ideal for back pain, this medium-firm mattress comes with a breathable cover and advanced memory foam layering.

Specifications

Mattress Type
Orthopaedic Memory Foam
Firmness Level
Medium Firm
Dimensions
198.1 x 182.9 x 20.3 cm (King Size)
Weight Capacity
Up to 120 kg (per person approx)
Click Here to Buy

Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress 8-Inch King Size 78x72x8 Inches Space Grey

Loading Suggestions...

This Sleepyhead mattress blends comfort with clever design, thanks to its BodyIQ memory foam that adjusts to your body shape and sleeping style. With zero partner disturbance, a breathable cover and a balanced medium-firm feel, it’s a great choice for those dealing with back pain. Plus, the 10-year warranty and trial period make it risk-free.

Specifications

Mattress Type
BodyIQ Orthopaedic Memory Foam
Firmness Level
Medium Firm
Dimensions
198.1 x 152.4 x 15.2 cm (Queen Size)
Special Feature
Zero Motion Transfer
Click Here to Buy

Sleepyhead Original - 3 Layered BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress | Zero Partner Disturbance | Medium Firm | 10- Years Warranty | 6-Inch Bed Mattress | 78x60x6 inches (Queen Size Mattress)

Loading Suggestions...

This Livpure Smart orthopaedic mattress brings tech into your sleep routine with 5D SleepTech zones and ComfortScience foam. Designed to offer firm back support with curved layers for better spine alignment, it helps manage back pain while keeping things breathable and sweat-free. The high GSM washable cover adds a practical edge to the comfort it offers.

Specifications

Mattress Type
Curved Orthopaedic Memory Foam
Firmness Level
Firm
Dimensions
198.1 x 182.9 x 15.2 cm (King Size)
Special Feature
5D SleepTech Zoned Support
Click Here to Buy

Livpure Smart Ortho CURVX Memory and Curved Orthopaedic Mattress | 5D SleepTech Crafted Zones | ComfortScience US Tech Foam | High GSM Neon Washable Fabric |King Bed (78x72x6) inch, 10 Year Warranty

Loading Suggestions...

The Sleep Company’s SmartGRID Ortho Mattress brings science into your sleep with its patented Japanese grid tech and AIHA certification. The grid adjusts to your body while keeping airflow in check, making it perfect for back pain relief. It’s medium firm, breathable, and designed to support a proper sleeping posture with lasting comfort through the night.

Specifications

Mattress Type
SmartGRID Orthopaedic Memory Foam
Firmness Level
Medium Firm
Dimensions
198.1 x 154.2 x 12.7 cm (Queen Size)
Special Feature
2500+ Air Channels for Cooling Comfort
Click Here to Buy

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho Mattress | Japanese Patented Technology | AIHA Certified | Medium Firm Orthopedic Mattress for Back Pain Relief | 10 Years Warranty | Queen Size Bed 78x60x5

Loading Suggestions...

SleepyCat’s Original Ortho Mattress combines breathable comfort with supportive memory foam layers to help ease pressure points and maintain back alignment. Its AirGen™ Memory Foam works against trapped heat, keeping things cooler through the night. With a SoftTouch bamboo cover and medium firm feel, this mattress is ideal for consistent comfort and reduced partner disturbance.

Specifications

Mattress Type
AirGen™ Orthopaedic Memory Foam
Firmness Level
Medium Firm
Dimensions
182.9 x 152.4 x 15.2 cm (Queen Size)
Special Feature
Breathable Bamboo Zipper Cover
Click Here to Buy

SleepyCat Original Ortho Mattress with AirGen™ Memory Foam | Medium Firm Feel for Balanced Comfort | 6 Inch |SoftTouch Bamboo Zipper Cover | 10 Years Warranty (Queen Size,72x60x6 Inch)

Loading Suggestions...

The Centuary Spine Support Mattress is all about firm comfort for serious back support. Built with high-density coir, ortho foam and rebonded foam, it offers extra firm support and breathability. Its organic cotton fabric cover adds a soft finish while the antimicrobial shield keeps things hygienic. A solid pick for anyone dealing with back pain or posture issues.

Specifications

Mattress Type
Coir with Ortho and Rebonded Foam
Firmness Level
Extra Firm
Dimensions
182 x 122 x 15 cm (Queen Size)
Special Feature
NHA Recommended, Anti-Microbial Foam Shield
Click Here to Buy

Centuary Mattresses Spine Support 6 inch Extra Firm Orthopedic Coir Mattress (Queen, 78X60X6)

Loading Suggestions...

Sleepwell’s Ortho Mattress blends memory foam with high-density Resitec foam to offer medium firm support for restful nights. Its breathable fabric cover keeps the mattress fresh, while anti-allergic Neem Fresher Technology adds an organic layer of protection. Designed for balanced spine comfort, this mattress comes with a 10-year warranty for lasting peace of mind.

Specifications

Mattress Type
Memory Foam with High-Density Resitec Foam
Firmness Level
Medium Firm
Dimensions
198.1 x 152.4 x 15.2 cm (Queen Size)
Special Feature
Neem Fresher Anti-Allergic Technology
Click Here to Buy

Sleepwell Ortho Mattress | High Density Resitec (HR) Foam | Medium Firm | Memory Foam | Breathable Fabric | Queen Size Mattress | 78X60X6 | 10 Yrs Warranty

Loading Suggestions...

Flo’s Aloe vera-infused mattress offers medium-firm support designed to relieve back pain and promote deep sleep. With PainRelease™ Technology, it targets pressure points and boosts circulation. The cotton blend cover and 3D Air-Flo™ Technology keep you cool and comfortable all night. Perfect for those needing extra spine support and a peaceful rest.

Specifications

Mattress Size
King Size 182.9 x 182.9 x 15.2 cm
Firmness Level
Medium Firm (Top 8/10, Base 9/10)
Special Technology
PainRelease™ and 3D Air-Flo™ Technology
Cover Material
Breathable Cotton Blend
Click Here to Buy

Flo Ortho™ Aloe Vera Infused Orthopedic Mattress with PainRelease™ Technology | Medium Firm Feel | 8 inch Mattress in Queen Size (78x60x8 Inches) | 10 Year Warranty

More picks for you with Amazon deals

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Best mattresses for a peaceful and comfortable sleep; Here are our top 8 picks for you

Sleep better, live healthier: Orthopaedic comfort up to 70% off on Amazon

Mattress matters: Find your dreamy match made in heaven; Nap like a champ!

Best Orthopaedic Mattresses: FAQs

  • What makes an orthopaedic mattress different from a regular mattress?

    Orthopaedic mattresses are specially designed to provide targeted support to the spine, joints, and muscles. They help maintain proper alignment and reduce pressure points, making them ideal for people with back pain or posture issues.

  • How do I choose the best orthopaedic mattress for back pain?

    Look for a mattress with medium to firm support that contours to your body shape. Memory foam or high-resilience foam mattresses often work well. Also, consider thickness and any special features like pressure relief or cooling fabrics.

  • How long does an orthopaedic mattress typically last?

    Most orthopaedic mattresses last between 7 to 10 years, depending on usage and quality. High-quality materials like memory foam and high-density foams tend to last longer.

  • Can orthopaedic mattresses help with other conditions besides back pain?

    Yes, they can also relieve pressure on joints, improve posture, reduce tossing and turning, and aid in better sleep quality for conditions like arthritis and sciatica.

The author of this article holds a Masters Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Great discounts on orthopaedic mattresses: Up to 60% off for added comfort and spine health
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On