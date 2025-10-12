Guwahati physician says every Indian woman must include these 3 seeds in her daily diet: From pumpkin seeds to…

Maintaining a healthy diet is key to overall wellness, especially for women who juggle multiple responsibilities every day. While many focus on fruits and vegetables, certain small but powerful ingredients can make a big difference. Boost hormonal balance with these 3 powerful seeds recommended by Dr Ahmed.

Dr Jubair Ahmed, a physician at Guwahati Metro Hospital, shared in his October 10 Instagram post that every Indian woman should include 3 specific seeds in her daily diet to boost health, support digestion, and strengthen immunity naturally. (Also read: Birla Hospital orthopaedic surgeon shares ‘correct sitting posture’ to prevent joint and knee pain: ‘Sitting on floor…’ )

"Because these tiny seeds can balance your hormones, boost fertility, improve hair and skin, and protect your bones, naturally," says Dr Ahmed.

1. Flax seeds (Alsi) – The hormone balancer

"Flax seeds are the richest plant source of omega-3 fatty acids (ALA), which reduce inflammation and support heart health. They also contain lignans, a phytoestrogen that balances estrogen levels naturally, and fibre to support gut detox and remove excess hormones," explains Dr Ahmed.

Benefits: Supports menstrual regularity and PCOS balance

How to consume:

Grind fresh every week (whole flax passes undigested)

Store in an airtight glass jar

Add 1–2 tsp in smoothies, curd, oatmeal, or roti dough

Don't heat directly, it destroys healthy fats

Best time: Morning (with breakfast)

2. Pumpkin seeds (Kaddu ke Beej) – The hormone nourisher

"Pumpkin seeds are an excellent source of zinc, vital for progesterone and testosterone balance. They're rich in magnesium to reduce PMS, cramps, and stress, and contain tryptophan to support serotonin and better sleep," says Dr Ahmed.

Benefits: Supports thyroid and ovarian health

How to consume:

Soak overnight to enhance absorption

Eat a handful (1–2 tbsp) mid-morning or add to poha, upma, or smoothies

Sprinkle on salads or soups for a crunchy boost

Best time: Afternoon

3. Sesame seeds (Til) – The mineral powerhouse

"Sesame seeds are packed with calcium, iron, and zinc, which strengthen bones, hair, and nails. They also contain selenium to support thyroid and antioxidant function and healthy fats for hormone production and glowing skin," explains Dr Ahmed.

Benefits: Helps balance estrogen in the luteal phase (post-ovulation)

How to consume:

Add to chutneys, ladoos, or rotis

Sprinkle on salads or stir-fries

Use white or black til, both are rich in minerals

Best time: Evening

Seed rotation tip for women

"For natural hormone balance, try rotating flax + pumpkin during the first 14 days of your cycle and sesame + sunflower during the next 14 days," advises Dr Ahmed.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.