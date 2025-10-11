Gynaecologist explains what IVF can do for couples struggling with recurrent pregnancy loss or miscarriage

For couples experiencing recurrent pregnancy loss (RPL)-defined as two or more consecutive miscarriages- the journey to parenthood often feels like an endless tunnel of grief and uncertainty. Each positive test brings anxiety, each ultrasound feels like a countdown, and each loss is a wound deeper than words can express. A gynaecologist says advances in reproductive medicine, especially in IVF (In Vitro Fertilization) combined with new diagnostic tools, there is hope. Know how IVF can help couples facing recurrent miscarriages.(Freepik)

Why do recurrent miscarriages happen?

For years, women have been unfairly blamed or left with no answers. The truth is, recurrent pregnancy loss can happen due to a wide range of factors. These may include genetic, anatomical, hormonal, immunological, or even unknown causes. "Sometimes, the embryo has a chromosomal issue. Sometimes, the uterus has a structural abnormality. Sometimes, the cause lies in the male partner's sperm DNA. And sometimes, all tests come back normal, leaving the couple without closure," Dr Parul Agarwal, Director – Department of Fertility at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Noida, tells Health Shots.

How IVF gives hope in recurrent pregnancy loss cases

IVF has for long been considered only a treatment for infertility. But the gynaecologist says it has become a diagnostic and therapeutic tool for couples facing repeated miscarriages. She explains how:

1. Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) for choosing healthy embryos

Many early miscarriages happen because the embryo has chromosomal abnormalities. "Through PGT-A, we can now screen embryos before transfer and select only the ones that are genetically normal. This dramatically increases the chances of a healthy, ongoing pregnancy," explains Dr Agarwal. For couples who carry specific genetic disorders, PGT-M helps ensure only unaffected embryos are implanted.

2. Advanced Uterine Evaluation

Using 3D ultrasounds, hysteroscopy, or MRI, uterine issues like polyps, fibroids, or septum that might cause repeated losses, can be detected and corrected.

3. Immune and blood clotting tests

For women who test positive for conditions like antiphospholipid syndrome, the body may be rejecting the pregnancy unknowingly. "Medications like aspirin, blood thinners, and immune-modulating therapies can make all the difference when used appropriately with IVF," she says.

4. Male factor testing beyond semen analysis

Many couples are surprised to learn that recurrent miscarriages can be linked to the male partner’s sperm DNA fragmentation. "With advanced testing, we assess this and offer solutions—ranging from antioxidant therapy to using testicular sperm during Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection," explains Dr Agarwal.

5. Personalised hormonal support

Every woman is unique. Based on hormone levels and endometrial testing, doctors can tailor progesterone and estrogen support during and after embryo transfer. This may maximise the chance of a stable pregnancy.