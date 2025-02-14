Live
Health News Live February 14, 2025 : Antibiotics killing your gut bacteria? Doctor shares best foods to eat for healing and balance
Feb 14, 2025 12:53 PM IST
Health News Live: Get real-time updates on health from celebrity fitness secrets and weight loss breakthroughs to nutrition advice, get your dose of wellness insights straight from the experts and stars.
Antibiotics killing your gut bacteria? Doctor shares best foods to eat for healing and balance
Health News Live: Stay informed on the latest health news! Discover simple tips for better wellness, fitness, and nutrition. Learn how celebrities maintain their health, find easy weight loss ideas, and explore natural ways to boost your energy. With these updates, staying healthy and motivated has never been This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 14, 2025 12:53 PM IST
Health Live: Antibiotics killing your gut bacteria? Doctor shares best foods to eat for healing and balance
- Worried about gut health while taking antibiotics? Doctor shares the best foods to eat to restore good bacteria, support digestion and promote faster recovery.
Feb 14, 2025 12:39 PM IST
Health Live: Swipe right for love, swipe left for self-esteem? Dating apps affect body image, mental health; tips to regain control
- Dating app survival guide to protect your mental health: Here's how to make dating apps work for YOU to avoid online dating burnout and find real connections.