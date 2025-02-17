Edit Profile
Monday, Feb 17, 2025
    Health News Live February 17, 2025 : Is there such a thing as natural ozempic? Doctor explains why no food can mimic what a weight loss drug does

    By HT News Desk
    Feb 17, 2025 10:54 AM IST
    Health News Live: Stay informed on the latest health news! Discover simple tips for better wellness, fitness, and nutrition. Learn how celebrities maintain their health, find easy weight loss ideas, and explore natural ways to boost your energy.

    Feb 17, 2025 10:54 AM IST

    Health Live: Is there such a thing as natural ozempic? Doctor explains why no food can mimic what a weight loss drug does

    • A doctor emphasized that ozempic, a lab-engineered drug, effectively activates GLP-1 receptors for weight loss, unlike foods that offer only temporary effects.
    Read the full story here

    Feb 17, 2025 9:38 AM IST

    Health Live: What’s 1 exercise ‘you can do on weekly basis to lose belly fat once and for all’? Fitness coach reveals

    • Have you tried Bulgarian split squats? You should, according to a trainer, if you want to 'tone those legs and get rid of that belly fat'.
    Read the full story here

    Feb 17, 2025 9:16 AM IST

    Health Live: Intermittent fasting can be unsafe for teenagers: Study raises important questions about who should and shouldn’t try it

    • The research challenges the one-size-fits-all approach to intermittent fasting, indicating that age should be a key factor when considering this eating pattern.
    Read the full story here

