Health News Live February 17, 2025 : Is there such a thing as natural ozempic? Doctor explains why no food can mimic what a weight loss drug does
Feb 17, 2025 10:54 AM IST
Get real-time updates on health from celebrity fitness secrets and weight loss breakthroughs to nutrition advice, get your dose of wellness insights straight from the experts and stars.
- A doctor emphasized that ozempic, a lab-engineered drug, effectively activates GLP-1 receptors for weight loss, unlike foods that offer only temporary effects.
Feb 17, 2025 9:38 AM IST
Health Live: What’s 1 exercise ‘you can do on weekly basis to lose belly fat once and for all’? Fitness coach reveals
- Have you tried Bulgarian split squats? You should, according to a trainer, if you want to 'tone those legs and get rid of that belly fat'.
Feb 17, 2025 9:16 AM IST
Health Live: Intermittent fasting can be unsafe for teenagers: Study raises important questions about who should and shouldn’t try it
- The research challenges the one-size-fits-all approach to intermittent fasting, indicating that age should be a key factor when considering this eating pattern.