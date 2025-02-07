Health News Live February 7, 2025 : Pratik Gandhi reveals he only drank 1 litre water, quit carbs to achieve 6-pack abs: ‘Endured cramps for this body’

Live

By

Health News Live: Get real-time updates on health from celebrity fitness secrets and weight loss breakthroughs to nutrition advice, get your dose of wellness insights straight from the experts and stars.

Pratik Gandhi reveals he only drank 1 litre water, quit carbs to achieve 6-pack abs: ‘Endured cramps for this body’

Health News Live: Stay informed on the latest health news! Discover simple tips for better wellness, fitness, and nutrition. Learn how celebrities maintain their health, find easy weight loss ideas, and explore natural ways to boost your energy. With these updates, staying healthy and motivated has never been This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More