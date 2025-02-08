Live
Health News Live February 8, 2025 : Ditch the carbs, keep the nutrition: Study reveals how to eat low-carb diet the right way
Feb 8, 2025 10:27 AM IST
Health News Live: Get real-time updates on health from celebrity fitness secrets and weight loss breakthroughs to nutrition advice, get your dose of wellness insights straight from the experts and stars.
Latest news on February 8, 2025: Latest news on February 8, 2025: Low-carb diets aren’t just for weight loss. They are nutrient powerhouses! Here's how to eat them right.
Health News Live: Stay informed on the latest health news! Discover simple tips for better wellness, fitness, and nutrition. Learn how celebrities maintain their health, find easy weight loss ideas, and explore natural ways to boost your energy. With these updates, staying healthy and motivated has never been This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 8, 2025 10:27 AM IST
Health Live: Ditch the carbs, keep the nutrition: Study reveals how to eat low-carb diet the right way
- A new study spills the beans on the low-carb diet that gives you all the nutrients you need.