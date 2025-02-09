Edit Profile
    Health News Live February 9, 2025 : Nutritionist who shed 86 kilos, shares 'five hard fitness truths' that guarantee faster weight loss

    By HT News Desk
    Feb 9, 2025 8:00 AM IST
    Health News Live: Get real-time updates on health from celebrity fitness secrets and weight loss breakthroughs to nutrition advice, get your dose of wellness insights straight from the experts and stars.
    Latest news on February 9, 2025: Latest news on February 9, 2025: “These are 5 things I didn’t want to acknowledge that were hindering my progress,” Pranjal wrote in the caption.
    Health News Live: Stay informed on the latest health news! Discover simple tips for better wellness, fitness, and nutrition. Learn how celebrities maintain their health, find easy weight loss ideas, and explore natural ways to boost your energy. With these updates, staying healthy and motivated has never been This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 9, 2025 8:00 AM IST

    Health Live: Nutritionist who shed 86 kilos, shares 'five hard fitness truths' that guarantee faster weight loss

    • Pranjal Pandey, who went through a drastic weight transformation, shares five fitness truths that she had to learn for faster weight loss.
    Read the full story here

    News lifestyle health Health News Live February 9, 2025 : Nutritionist who shed 86 kilos, shares 'five hard fitness truths' that guarantee faster weight loss
