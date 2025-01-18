Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi100C
Saturday, Jan 18, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Health News Live January 18, 2025 : Say no to sugar in coffee! Study shows unsweetened coffee reduces Alzheimer's disease risk by 30%

    By HT News Desk
    Jan 18, 2025 7:00 AM IST
    Health News Live: Get real-time updates on health from celebrity fitness secrets and weight loss breakthroughs to nutrition advice, get your dose of wellness insights straight from the experts and stars.
    Latest news on January 18, 2025: Latest news on January 18, 2025: To get that extra sweetness of coffee flavours, many add sugar.
    Latest news on January 18, 2025: Latest news on January 18, 2025: To get that extra sweetness of coffee flavours, many add sugar.

    Health News Live: Stay informed on the latest health news! Discover simple tips for better wellness, fitness, and nutrition. Learn how celebrities maintain their health, find easy weight loss ideas, and explore natural ways to boost your energy. With these updates, staying healthy and motivated has never been This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 18, 2025 7:00 AM IST

    Health Live: Say no to sugar in coffee! Study shows unsweetened coffee reduces Alzheimer's disease risk by 30%

    • Skip the temptation to sweeten your coffee, and see how it's good for your brain, as a study states it lowers Alzheimer's risk substantially. 
    Read the full story here

    News lifestyle health Health News Live January 18, 2025 : Say no to sugar in coffee! Study shows unsweetened coffee reduces Alzheimer's disease risk by 30%
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes