Live
Health News Live January 18, 2025 : Say no to sugar in coffee! Study shows unsweetened coffee reduces Alzheimer's disease risk by 30%
Jan 18, 2025 7:00 AM IST
Health News Live: Get real-time updates on health from celebrity fitness secrets and weight loss breakthroughs to nutrition advice, get your dose of wellness insights straight from the experts and stars.
Latest news on January 18, 2025: Latest news on January 18, 2025: To get that extra sweetness of coffee flavours, many add sugar.
Health News Live: Stay informed on the latest health news! Discover simple tips for better wellness, fitness, and nutrition. Learn how celebrities maintain their health, find easy weight loss ideas, and explore natural ways to boost your energy. With these updates, staying healthy and motivated has never been This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 18, 2025 7:00 AM IST
Health Live: Say no to sugar in coffee! Study shows unsweetened coffee reduces Alzheimer's disease risk by 30%
- Skip the temptation to sweeten your coffee, and see how it's good for your brain, as a study states it lowers Alzheimer's risk substantially.