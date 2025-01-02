Health News Live January 2, 2025 : Woman who lost 32 kg reveals this ab workout helped her get rid of belly fat, is the secret to her toned stomach

Live
Woman who lost 32 kg reveals this ab workout helped her get rid of belly fat, is the secret to her toned stomach
Jan 2, 2025 10:31 AM IST
- Belly fat can be stubborn – but this woman has shared four simple but effective workouts to increase fat-burning and help you achieve a flat stomach like her.
Jan 2, 2025 9:57 AM IST
Health Live: Nutritionist reveals three healthy habits to kickstart your day: No tea or coffee on…
- Starting your day with healthy habits can ensure that you have a great day. A nutritionist shared three healthy habits one should adopt.
Jan 2, 2025 9:20 AM IST
Health Live: Prajakta Koli opens up about consequences of extreme dieting, reveals her weight loss secrets: 'I tried...'
- Fad diets and weight loss plans are pitched to us every day. Prajakta Koli admits she tried a strict diet once and she ‘clinically got sick’ and was 'sad'.