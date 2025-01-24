Live
Health News Live January 24, 2025 : How to get snatched waist: Fitness coach who lost her belly fat shares 4 ab exercises to make your paunch disappear
Jan 24, 2025 9:25 AM IST
Health News Live: Get real-time updates on health from celebrity fitness secrets and weight loss breakthroughs to nutrition advice, get your dose of wellness insights straight from the experts and stars.
Latest news on January 24, 2025: Latest news on January 24, 2025: Fitness coach Dani managed to lose her belly fat with consistent workouts.
Health News Live: Stay informed on the latest health news! Discover simple tips for better wellness, fitness, and nutrition. Learn how celebrities maintain their health, find easy weight loss ideas, and explore natural ways to boost your energy. With these updates, staying healthy and motivated has never been This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 24, 2025 9:25 AM IST
Health Live: How to get snatched waist: Fitness coach who lost her belly fat shares 4 ab exercises to make your paunch disappear
- A fitness influencer shared 4 ab exercises that will help make your waist disappear. The ab circuits engage your core and will help lose belly fat.