Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi140C
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Health News Live January 29, 2025 : Woman who lost almost 30 kgs shares what she ate to achieve her weight loss goal

    By HT News Desk
    Jan 29, 2025 10:06 AM IST
    Health News Live: Get real-time updates on health from celebrity fitness secrets and weight loss breakthroughs to nutrition advice, get your dose of wellness insights straight from the experts and stars.
    Woman who lost almost 30 kgs shares what she ate to achieve her weight loss goal
    Woman who lost almost 30 kgs shares what she ate to achieve her weight loss goal

    Health News Live: Stay informed on the latest health news! Discover simple tips for better wellness, fitness, and nutrition. Learn how celebrities maintain their health, find easy weight loss ideas, and explore natural ways to boost your energy. With these updates, staying healthy and motivated has never been This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 29, 2025 10:06 AM IST

    Health Live: Woman who lost almost 30 kgs shares what she ate to achieve her weight loss goal

    • A weight loss coach who went from 102 kg to 75 kg during her 27 kg weight loss journey shared a diet plan to help you lose 20 kg in 100 days. 
    Read the full story here

    Jan 29, 2025 9:31 AM IST

    Health Live: New mom Sonnalli Seygall shows 8 exercises she did every day in 9th month of pregnancy for 'normal delivery'

    • Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Sonnalli Seygall became a first-time mother in November. She has now shared an inspiring video showing her pregnancy workout.
    Read the full story here

    News lifestyle health Health News Live January 29, 2025 : Woman who lost almost 30 kgs shares what she ate to achieve her weight loss goal
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes