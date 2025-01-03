Live
Health News Live January 3, 2025 : Woman who lost 18 kg shares her 4-step weight loss diet and workout formula: 'Burn calories efficiently...'
Jan 3, 2025 11:16 AM IST
- Madyy Tsey, who lost 18 kg in 11 months, recently shared her weight loss plan on Instagram. It is simple and can help you lose weight in 2025.
Jan 3, 2025 9:59 AM IST
Health Live: Dermatologist reveals 5 things she would never do: ‘Never get a red tattoo because…'
- As much as you love those pretty jaw-dropping tattoo designs in green or red ink, you should avoid them, according to a dermatologist. Find out why.
Jan 3, 2025 9:46 AM IST
Health Live: Fitness coach reveals 6 eye-opening things you don’t have to do to lose weight: ‘If you just do cardio…’
- A fitness coach revealed 6 things that one should avoid doing during weight loss, including skipping meals, avoiding carbs, and more.