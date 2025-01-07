Health News Live January 7, 2025 : Vegans more likely to be depressed as drinking plant-based milk ‘increases risk of depression’: Study

Live
Vegans more likely to be depressed as drinking plant-based milk ‘increases risk of depression’: Study
- Researchers issue warning over soy, oat, almond milk – they say these dairy alternatives are linked to health harm, while semi-skimmed cow's milk has benefits.
Jan 7, 2025 8:49 AM IST
Health Live: Jennifer Aniston's fitness secrets for toned body at 55 revealed; she follows 1 strict diet rule to stay in shape
- Jennifer Aniston is timeless. The Hollywood actor continues to stun with her ageless beauty. Here are her diet and health secrets.