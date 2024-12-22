Edit Profile
    Health News Live December 22, 2024 : Weight loss becomes 10 times faster with these 4 simple tricks: Fitness trainer reveals what to eat and avoid

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 22, 2024 11:26 AM IST
    Health News Live: Get real-time updates on health from celebrity fitness secrets and weight loss breakthroughs to nutrition advice, get your dose of wellness insights straight from the experts and stars.
    Health News Live: Stay informed on the latest health news! Discover simple tips for better wellness, fitness, and nutrition. Learn how celebrities maintain their health, find easy weight loss ideas, and explore natural ways to boost your energy. With these updates, staying healthy and motivated has never been This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 22, 2024 11:26 AM IST

    • Weight loss isn’t just about eating less and moving more — 'these 4 habits will make it 10x faster, effortless and sustainable', according to a fitness trainer.
    Read the full story here

    Dec 22, 2024 10:30 AM IST

    Health Live: Malaika Arora's diet secrets for toned body at 51: Fast 16-18 hours a day, drink only coconut or jeera water in morning

    • Malaika Arora maintains her lean figure at the age of 51 with a rigorous fitness regimen. Coupled with regular workouts, she observes 16/8 intermittent fasting.
    Read the full story here

