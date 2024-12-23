Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi140C
Monday, Dec 23, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Health News Live December 23, 2024 : Woman went from 85 to 60 kg with this simple workout routine that helped her shed 25 kilos: Watch

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 23, 2024 9:30 AM IST
    Health News Live: Get real-time updates on health from celebrity fitness secrets and weight loss breakthroughs to nutrition advice, get your dose of wellness insights straight from the experts and stars.
    Latest news on December 23, 2024: Latest news on December 23, 2024: Certified nutritionist Neeta Tiwari reveals workout routine that helped her shed 25 kg.
    Latest news on December 23, 2024: Latest news on December 23, 2024: Certified nutritionist Neeta Tiwari reveals workout routine that helped her shed 25 kg.

    Health News Live: Stay informed on the latest health news! Discover simple tips for better wellness, fitness, and nutrition. Learn how celebrities maintain their health, find easy weight loss ideas, and explore natural ways to boost your energy. With these updates, staying healthy and motivated has never been This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 23, 2024 9:30 AM IST

    Health Live: Woman went from 85 to 60 kg with this simple workout routine that helped her shed 25 kilos: Watch

    • Neeta Tiwari lost 25 kg, going from 85 to 60 kg, by following a simple workout routine. Here’s how she did it and the key steps you can follow too. 
    Read the full story here

    News lifestyle health Health News Live December 23, 2024 : Woman went from 85 to 60 kg with this simple workout routine that helped her shed 25 kilos: Watch
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2024 HindustanTimes