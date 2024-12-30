Health News Live December 30, 2024 : Back pain to hair loss: 14 warning signs of vitamin D deficiency you shouldn’t ignore

Live
Back pain to hair loss: 14 warning signs of vitamin D deficiency you shouldn't ignore
Dec 30, 2024 10:36 AM IST
Back pain to hair loss: 14 warning signs of vitamin D deficiency you shouldn’t ignore
- Vitamin D is crucial for health and deficiency can show in various ways. Recognising these 14 common signs early can help you take proactive health steps.
Dec 30, 2024 9:58 AM IST
Health Live: Woman shares 10 exercises that can help reduce 18 kgs, kickstart your New Year fitness routine
- Exercising targets the core areas for fat loss. Check out these 10 exercises that can help you shed 18 kgs.
Dec 30, 2024 9:25 AM IST
Health Live: Want to lose belly fat in just 21 days? Check out these 5 dietitian-approved tips you can easily follow
- Want to shed belly fat in just 21 days? Check out these 5 dietitian-approved tips that’ll help you achieve a slimmer, healthier you with simple daily habits.