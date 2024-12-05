Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi190C
Thursday, Dec 5, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Health News Live December 5, 2024 : Prenatal blood test for moms-to-be can sometimes hint at cancer

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 5, 2024 12:24 PM IST
    Health News Live: Get real-time updates on health from celebrity fitness secrets and weight loss breakthroughs to nutrition advice, get your dose of wellness insights straight from the experts and stars.
    Prenatal blood test for moms-to-be can sometimes hint at cancer
    Prenatal blood test for moms-to-be can sometimes hint at cancer

    Health News Live: Stay informed on the latest health news! Discover simple tips for better wellness, fitness, and nutrition. Learn how celebrities maintain their health, find easy weight loss ideas, and explore natural ways to boost your energy. With these updates, staying healthy and motivated has never been This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 5, 2024 12:24 PM IST

    Health Live: Prenatal blood test for moms-to-be can sometimes hint at cancer

    • The blood test, called cell-free DNA sequencing, can pick up DNA fragments shed by cancer cells.

    Dec 5, 2024 12:13 PM IST

    Health Live: Getting married this winter? Step up your skincare game with these 7 tips for radiant glow

    • From starting early to eating clean and getting healthy sleep, here are a few tips that can give radiant glow to winter brides.

    Dec 5, 2024 11:15 AM IST

    Health Live: Preity Zinta does Hot Pilates to get her groove back after jet lag and stiffness: ‘It’s never too late'

    • Preity Zinta inspired her fans by sharing a video of her doing Hot Pilates. She performed a lunges variation on the Reformer. Check out the clip. 

    News lifestyle health Health News Live December 5, 2024 : Prenatal blood test for moms-to-be can sometimes hint at cancer
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes