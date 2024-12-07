Edit Profile
Saturday, Dec 7, 2024
    Health News Live December 7, 2024 : Is your child suffering from juvenile arthritis? Know warning signs, prevention tips to manage pain

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 7, 2024 8:56 AM IST
    Health News Live: Get real-time updates on health from celebrity fitness secrets and weight loss breakthroughs to nutrition advice, get your dose of wellness insights straight from the experts and stars.
    Health News Live: Stay informed on the latest health news! Discover simple tips for better wellness, fitness, and nutrition. Learn how celebrities maintain their health, find easy weight loss ideas, and explore natural ways to boost your energy. With these updates, staying healthy and motivated has never been This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Health Live: Is your child suffering from juvenile arthritis? Know warning signs, prevention tips to manage pain

    • Navigating juvenile arthritis pain during the winter season can be challenging. Know the preventive measures to follow.

    Dec 7, 2024 7:57 AM IST

    Health Live: Woman who lost 20 kilos, shares her intermittent fasting plan; here’s what she ate in a week

    • Aanchal Chugh shared her intermittent fasting plan for the entire week. Know how this diet plan works for weight loss.

