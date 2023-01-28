Here's how Homoeopathic remedies can cure arthritis effectively

Arthritis is an inflammatory joint disorder where your body joints get inflamed and warm with stiffness — causing pain but some health experts believe Homoeopathic remedies aid in managing pain and improving the mobility of joints while an overall and permanent recovery is seen in the majority of Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis cases. Homoeopathy is a therapeutic modality which is patient-centric in a holistic way and a specific clinical immunotherapy for every patient, which means that there can be different medicines for each patient having the same kind of arthritis.

There are varieties of arthritis depending on their origin and evolution but the most common is Osteoarthritis and it’s age-related arthritis. The determination of a Homoeopathic remedy is based on the theory of individualisation and symptom compatibility by utilising a comprehensive approach where the Homoeopathic remedies are chosen on the promise of causation, location, sensation, modalities and concomitant for individualised remedy determination and treatment.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pankaj Aggarwal, MD (Hom) and PhD, shared, “You can notice Osteoarthritis starting mostly with knees but different patients present it differently. That means, some are having their right knee affected while some are only complaining about the left or both knees. Then compartments differ, their damages differ and finally, pain differs in sensations and modalities. Having these details of each patient, different medicines are prescribed.”

He added, “One should understand that this arthritis is a degenerative change and that Homoeopathy regenerates the tissues. Hence, the patient gets healed. The most common medicines for Osteoarthritis are arnica, Argentum, calc carb Thyroidinum etc. The next common arthritis is Rheumatoid arthritis, which is mostly seen in females but males can also have it. It is an autoimmune disorder that means the immune got altered and attacks joints. It has a link with emotions too. Though a very obstinate kind of arthritis, Homoeopathy can heal it. While the cure takes time but symptoms start relieving within two weeks, making the patients comfortable. The most common medications for Rheumatoid arthritis can be Ignatia, Staphisagria, sulphur etc. One important point to understand is to consult a Homoeopathic doctor and do not self-medicate or it may harm. Homoeopathy heals.”

Echoing that a patient should consult a qualified Homoeopathic physician and a good case study is a crucial step in treatment, Alok Katiyar, Co-Founder of WeClinic, revealed, “A significant advantage of homoeopathic medication is that it can be continued for a long duration until the patient gets fully recovered without triggering any kind of side effect. Unlike Osteoarthritis, Rheumatoid arthritis is a disorder of autoimmune nature that distorts the joint — causing pain, swelling, and deformity. RA tends to affect small joints: usually fingers, wrist, elbow, toe, etc.”

Asserting that Homoeopathy doesn’t aim to provide short-term relief of RA, he clarified, “It aims at completely curing and eradicating the inflammation of the joint and its destruction via improving the immune system. Of course, this requires some time as the immune system gets back into its original shape where it becomes able to recognise one’s own body as a friend, and not as an enemy. Homoeopathy differs from other conventional methods of treatment as it focuses on treating the patient as a whole, whereas other methods treat the illness only.”

Alok Katiyar concluded, “The most fitting Homoeopathic medicine for arthritis is chosen in light of an inside and-out analysis of individual symptoms. Extremely successful homoeopathic remedies for arthritis are Rhus tox, Bryonia, Causticum, Actaea spectra, colchicum acid benzoic, guaiacum Caulophyllum, and Kolmia. The homoeopathic treatment has the capability of re-establishing the health of your joint permanently.”