Here’s why you MUST change your toothbrush after recovering from Covid-19

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 is fast spreading, and it isn’t surprising to know of every other person being infected by the virus. What’s even more alarming is that some people have tested positive for the second or third time. And while we may appear like we know everything about this deadly infection, the reality is that there’s so much more than meets the eye. Did you know that not discarding your toothbrush post Covid-19 can be detrimental?

It could even put others at risk, who use the same bathroom as yours. Don’t panic, because we are here to tell you more about this, with the help of Dr Anjana Satyajit, Head - Dentistry, Artemis Hospital, Gurugram.

<strong>Also, read: If you’re making these 6 mistakes, then your toothbrush is the most dirty thing in your bathroom</strong>

Why should you change your toothbrush post Covid-19 recovery?

A good practice is to change your toothbrush every three months, says Satyajit. But post-Covid, do NOT delay this at all, and discard it immediately.

“The virus can survive on plastic surfaces for long periods of time, so you must discard the toothbrush to be safe. It will not only protect you from getting reinfected, but will also protect other family members if they are using the same washroom. Also, throw away your tongue cleaners to prevent infection,” she adds.

By now, we already know that Covid-19 impairs the immune system. As a result, even your oral health may get heavily impacted, since it can lead to gingival ulcerations and a dry mouth.

<strong>Also, read: Experiencing a dry mouth? Then it can be one of the tell-tale signs of diabetes</strong>

“Gingival problems can increase due to suppressed immune response and lack of proper oral hygiene in patients who are too sick to maintain a good oral hygiene routine. A dry mouth will further increase the growth of bacteria and oral ulceration,” explains Dr Satyajit.

What is the science behind this?

It is critical to maintain oral hygiene, because it can exacerbate the spread of the virus. As per the World Health Organisation, the virus is mainly transmitted through tiny droplets that come out from an infected person’s mouth, especially when they cough, sneeze, talk or even laugh.

It is also possible to get infected by touching surfaces that have been contaminated by the virus. This is why it is essential to not just wash and sanitize your hands regularly, but you must also disinfect surfaces from time to time.

<strong>Also, read: Gum disease and poor oral hygiene can increase your risk of Covid complications</strong>

Just a little effort when it comes to taking precautions can go a long way in protecting you. This also holds true when it comes to oral hygiene!

How to ensure proper oral hygiene during and post-Covid

* Wash hands properly before brushing teeth, and even during flossing.

* Brush twice daily,floss and clean your tongue.

* Use mouthwash on a regular basis.

* To avoid further spread of virus after using the washroom, one must disinfect the * sink properly, if you are sharing it with others.

(This story is written by Geetika Sachdev. For more health-related stories visit, <i><strong>HealthShots.com</strong></i>)