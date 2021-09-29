Hina Khan goes without makeup to promote self love. Pics inside

Every time we open social media, we are smitten by the fashionable appearances of celebrities. But in the midst of it all, we often forget the number of filters and makeup they put to look the way they do. With each passing day, social media keeps upping the ante regarding how one should look, dress and behave. But on Wednesday, we stumbled upon Bollywood actor Hina Khan looking her unfiltered best in her natural skin.

The actor shared multiple pictures of herself on her Instagram stories and spoke about the need of embracing our natural skin. In one of the pictures, Hina shared a snippet of what her face looks like when she wakes up – with no make-up and naturally beautiful.

“Wearing my own skin today,” Hina wrote. She also spoke of the benefits of loving our natural skin. She said that the true meaning of being beautiful is to accept ourselves in our truest selves. “No filter, no make-up. HK (Hina Khan) loves her flaws,” the actor added.

Hina is in a mood of self-care. She asked her Instagram family to take care of their skin as it is the best accessory. In another Instagram story, she shared a selfie of herself smiling for the camera and wrote that even though filters are fun, it's time that we start loving our natural selves. “We need to love and accept our real self as well,” she added.

Take a look:

While it's nice to wear makeup on our skin, the benefits of going without makeup are many. The skin gets more balanced and less prone to bacterial exposure. The acne flare is less likely to come up and the fine lines get less prominent over a considerable period of time.

But unanimously we have to agree, with or without makeup, Hina looks as ravishing as ever in the pictures.

