'Hope you got' Mira Rajput's leg day memo?

Mira Rajput's memo for Tuesday is short and simple – she believes in keeping Tuesdays as her leg day. Mira is an absolute fitness enthusiast and she swears by yoga and high intensity workouts. In fact, her regular updates of her workout snippets on her Instagram profile serve us with all the motivation we need to get through our own workout sessions. On Tuesday, Mira shared a stunning picture of herself showing off her legs – the result of working out on her leg day.

In the picture, Mira can be seen soaking up in the December sun with her back to the camera. Dressed in a black sports bra and a pair of black gym shorts, Mira can be seen standing on a porch of sorts while posing for the picture. "Hope you got the memo," wrote Mira and referred to the leg day of her workout calendar. Every Tuesday is for leg workouts in Mira's calendar and that's exactly what she is talking about in the recent Instagram post. She also added the hashtag - #legday and #slowburn to her post. Take a look at her picture here:

Mira Rajput is usually found in the quaint corners of her home or in the middle of nature, engrossed in a yoga position. The snippets often make their way on her Instagram profile and make fitness lovers scurry to take notes. A few days ago, Mira and her husband Shahid Kapoor, with the kids, made a trip to the Maldives for a family vacation. However, a vacation is not a good excuse for skipping yoga routine, for Mira. In a serene beach, with only greenery and the sprawling waters of the sea for company, Mira performed a Surya namaskar series. " Yoga doesn’t have to be perfect. It needn’t be a set pattern or a correct number of reps. It’s about connecting with your body, through your body and with nature. And your body doesn’t need to be perfect either. Balance is what I strive for," read an excerpt of her post. Take a look at the video here:

Leg workouts come with multiple health benefits. They help in engaging the major muscle groups of the body, and help in improving the athletic performance. They also help in preventing injury and chronic illnesses such as arthritis, heart disease, and diabetes.

