How to know it’s time for facial? Cometologist reveals 5 signs you shouldn’t gnore: From blackheads to dark spots

Facials are often seen as a relaxing indulgence and a way to rejuvenate skin health by working deep within the skin layers. But how do you know when your skin actually needs a facial?



ALSO READ: Calming to deep-cleansing: Why clay masks deserve a spot on your skincare beyond just your occasional spa-day pampering Know what the common signs are when you need a facial. (Picture credit: Pixabay)

HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Pooja Gadikar, senior aesthetician and cosmetologist at 7e wellness, who revealed that indeed some prominent skin signs indicate when your skin requires a facial.

“Your late 20s skin appears at its best, but this is also a phase when it is exposed to long-term everyday skin challenges, such as pollution, stress, irregular sleep patterns, sun exposure, and lifestyle-related damage,” she reminded of the stress skin goes through when you are in your late 20s.