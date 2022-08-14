How to safely release anger? Know from an expert

Anger is a powerful emotion. We frequently say or do things we later regret saying or doing because of the intensity of our anger. It is very important to understand the anger and interpret it. Remember that anger could help you understand hidden things about yourself and may act as a warning that you may have a boundary problem and inspire you to change it. However, it is neither appropriate to dump your rage onto another person nor to keep it all inside yourself. It is important to release the anger, fix the boundary, and thank your body for showing you what's up. (Also read: 10 ways to deal with anger: Expert shares tips )

According to Renee Zavislak, Psychotherapist and Trauma specialist, "Anger brings a lot of hot energy. That's by design, as the energy arises to help us follow through with the boundary changes necessary to resolve the issue causing the anger, If we suppress that fire, though, we send it deep into our body where it can torch us from the inside out. While keeping the anger inside our bodies is dangerous for our health, releasing it without intention can be dangerous for our relationships, as doing so generally means putting it onto someone else."

She suggested a few steps which you can follow to safely release anger from your body without causing trouble:

1. Shut down the impulse to communicate with another human. Neither venting nor attacking is going to help you when you are angry. In fact, engaging your cognition is only going to exacerbate your activation.

2. Find an enclosed space where you won't bother anyone else: your bedroom, bathroom, car, whatever. Create a boundary around you and your anger with the walls of that space. Take a moment to focus on the outline of the boundary as solid and impenetrable.

3. Imagine you can see your anger, like red smoke swirling inside you and coming out of you. Find the source of the rage in your body; where does it live? Don't shame it or hate on it. It's here to help you. Make contact with the anger in a friendly way, and thank you for taking care of yourself.

4. Now, do whatever feels good. Yell, stop, kick, punch a pillow, spit profanity, literally whatever feels good that doesn't hurt or endanger anyone else.

5. Picture your rage once your body is calm and the heat is down, hovering around the edges of the room. Scan your body to check for any residual heat. Once it's all out, do a few minutes of pranayama breathing to balance your system.

6. Now it's safe to bring your cognition into the game. Remember that anger arises to tell you there is a boundary problem. Figure out what needs to be adjusted without blaming anybody else. It's your anger, so it's your responsibility to fix the boundary issue.

7. Leave the anger in that space. Now see the red smoke or however you visualize it, hanging around the ceiling and walls, and close the door behind you with intention, trapping all the hot rage inside. If the heat comes back, you can repeat the process as often as necessary.

