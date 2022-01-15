Ileana D'Cruz is sweating it out on her leg day

Ileana D'Cruz loves being in the gym. The actor, when not working for the screen, is usually spotted in the corners of her gym, engrossed in doing her favourite thing – working out. Ileana swears by high intensity workouts and yoga and ensures to share the glimpses of her routine on her Instagram profile with the intention of motivating her Instagram family to start taking workouts seriously.

Ileana's daily updates of her gym diaries are proof of the dedication and hard work that she has for her fitness routine. From acing several high intensity workouts to finding a quaint spot in her vicinity and reconnecting with her mind through yoga – Ileana can do it all and more. Ileana is always up for everything fitness.

A day back, Ileana shared a glimpse of what she looks like right after her leg day and we are swooning at her hard work. The actor shared a sweated-out selfie of herself fresh from the gym. Dressed in a black sports bra and a black pair of gym trousers, Ileana can be seen all tired and sweated out, and adorning the workout glow on her face.

ALSO READ: Ileana D'Cruz believes that she is not stronger, but is 'still doing it'

In a separate snippet, Ileana shared a sneak peek of what her "little friends" in the gym looks like. She shared a video of a number of dumbbells kept on the floor, waiting to be picked up and worked out with. "Also say hello to my little friends," Ileana wrote in the video.

Instagram story of Ileana D'Cruz.(Instagram/@ileana_official)

Coming back to Ileana's leg day workout. Leg workouts come with multiple health benefits. They help in activating the major muscle groups of the body, thereby increasing the overall athletic performance. They also help in the developing a strong lower body and enhancing the movement patterns. A strong lower body further helps in preventing injuries and chronic illnesses such as arthritis, heart disease, and diabetes.