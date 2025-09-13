Is pollution affecting your skin? Here are our top 8 picks of face packs for you to battle impurities

Pollution is almost everywhere! And our daily exposure to dust, smoke, and harmful pollutants can leave your skin looking dull, tired, and lifeless. These pollutants don’t just make your skin look dull; they can clog pores, trigger breakouts, speed up ageing, and rob your skin of its natural glow. Best face packs to fight pollution(Pexels)

That is why it is essential to incorporate face packs into your weekly skincare routine. A face pack for pollution acts like a shield, drawing out impurities, detoxifying the skin, and restoring its natural glow. To help you pick the right face pack for your skin, here is our list of the top 8 face packs for you.

Top 8 face packs for you

Innisfree Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask cleans pores, controls excess oil, and removes impurities for clear, fresh skin. This face mask uses Jeju volcanic clusters to gently exfoliate, tighten pores, and reduce blackheads while keeping skin smooth and shine-free. Its cooling effect refreshes tired skin and promotes a healthy glow. This mask is suitable for oily and combination skin. With regular use, it helps improve texture and overall skin clarity.

Suroskie GlowEase 2-in-1 Cleanser & Mask combines a daily face wash and nourishing clay mask. It gently cleans dirt, oil, and makeup and delivers instant radiance. Made with natural ingredients, this dual-purpose formula unclogs pores, removes dead skin cells, and restores hydration. You can use it as a quick cleanser or leave it on as a brightening mask. Ideal for busy routines, it keeps skin soft, refreshed, and glowing every day.

O3+ D-TAN Professional Face Pack brightens dull skin, removes tan, and restores an even complexion in minutes. Its active brightening agents reduce sun damage, dark spots, and pigmentation while nourishing the skin. This salon-grade face pack boosts natural radiance, leaving skin soft, smooth, and visibly lighter. It suits all skin types and revitalises tired, tanned skin, offering professional skincare results at home. It’s popular for quick de-tan treatments.

Forest Essentials Haldi Vernya Face Pack combines turmeric, saffron, and Ayurvedic herbs to brighten, purify, and protect skin naturally. Turmeric fights acne, calms irritation, and gives skin a radiant glow. Saffron improves brightness and skin tone, while natural clay detoxifies gently. This luxurious face pack balances oil, tightens pores, and deeply nourishes. It’s perfect for pre-bridal glow or weekly rituals, promoting luminous, youthful skin with Ayurvedic benefits.

Dot & Key Glow Reviving Vitamin C Pink Clay Mask energises dull skin, minimises pores, and enhances radiance. Loaded with Vitamin C and antioxidant-rich pink clay, it fights free radicals, removes impurities, and improves uneven skin tone. The mask brightens, firms, and revives tired skin for a natural glow. Its creamy texture spreads easily for a spa-like experience at home. Ideal for weekly use, it leaves skin refreshed, hydrated, and visibly brighter.

mCaffeine Super Glow Flash Facial 25% AHA+BHA+PHA Face Mask provides instant exfoliation, brighter skin, and a smooth texture. With strong chemical exfoliants, it removes dead skin cells, unclogs pores, and reduces acne marks. This quick 15-minute mask reveals a radiant glow and boosts skin renewal for healthier skin. Infused with caffeine and natural actives, it energizes, brightens, and refines uneven skin tone. Great for an instant glow before events, it suits all skin types.

The Derma Co 2% Salicylic Acid Clay Face Mask targets acne, blackheads, and excess oil effectively. Salicylic acid penetrates pores to clear blockages, cut down on breakouts, and prevent future acne. Its clay base absorbs impurities, tightens pores, and regulates oil production. The mask soothes redness and improves skin texture, making it perfect for oily and acne-prone skin. With regular use, it reveals clearer, smoother skin while maintaining a matte, shine-free finish.

Revive your skin with the natural power of rice. CLAYCO Detan Rice Pack removes tan, brightens dull skin, and restores an even skin tone. This product is enriched with rice extract and herbal ingredients. It nourishes, exfoliates, and hydrates for a glowing complexion. This easy-to-use detan pack reduces sun damage, minimises pigmentation, and leaves your skin soft, fresh, and rejuvenated. Suitable for all skin types, CLAYCO Detan Rice Pack ensures healthy, radiant, and naturally bright skin after each use.

FAQ for anti-pollution face mask Why do I need a face pack for pollution? Pollution exposes your skin to dirt, dust, and harmful free radicals, leading to dullness, acne, and premature aging. A specialized face pack helps detoxify, unclog pores, and restore natural glow.

How often should I use this face pack? For best results, use 2–3 times a week. Avoid using it daily as over-cleansing may strip natural oils from your skin.

Is it suitable for all skin types? Yes, most anti-pollution face packs are formulated for all skin types. However, if you have sensitive skin, always do a patch test before applying it to your face

Can I use it after coming back from outdoors? Absolutely. It’s most effective after exposure to pollution, as it removes toxins and impurities collected throughout the day.

