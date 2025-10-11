Make your Diwali mithai healthier: 8 best desi ghee for healthy sweets and cooking this festive season

Diwali is incomplete without the aroma of homemade mithai, the joy of sharing sweets, and the warmth of festive flavours. Yet, for many, indulging in these treats comes with a twinge of guilt. Traditional desi ghee is essential for authentic taste and texture, but concerns about health, purity, and quality often make people hesitant. The good news is that high-quality, ethically sourced desi ghee can be both delicious and nutritious. Rich in beneficial fats like CLA and packed with fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K, desi ghee supports digestion, immunity, and overall well-being. Unlike refined oils, it handles high-heat cooking beautifully, making it perfect for both festive sweets and savoury dishes. Make your Diwali mithai healthy with these best desi ghees(Adobe)

This guide features some of the best and healthiest desi ghee options, helping you create Diwali mithai that is flavorful, wholesome, and guilt-free—without compromising on tradition or taste.

8 best desi ghee for healthy cooking you should not miss:

Ghee's butyrate content promotes gut health by reducing inflammation and enhancing digestion, as reported by the National Library of Medicine. So, explore some of the best options of desi ghee:

Loading Suggestions...

This Amul pure ghee is ideal for healthy cooking and traditional sweets, offering authentic flavour and smooth texture. Users appreciate its purity, natural aroma, and ability to enhance both everyday dishes and festive mithai. Known for consistent quality and trusted sourcing, it's a popular choice for those seeking a wholesome, reliable, and flavorful cooking fat.

Loading Suggestions...

Anveshan A2 cow ghee is made using the traditional Bilona method from grass-fed, curd-churned milk, ensuring pure, cultured goodness. Ideal for health-conscious individuals, keto followers, and those with a passion for festive cooking, it supports digestion, immunity, and heart health. Lab-tested and free from additives, users love its rich aroma, smooth texture, and natural flavour, making it a premium and trustworthy choice.

Loading Suggestions...

Elevate your cooking naturally with this pure cow ghee, prized for its rich aroma and silky texture. Perfect for everyday meals and festive treats, it provides healthy fats that support digestion, promote gut health, and contribute to overall well-being. Users love its authentic taste and consistent quality, making it a reliable choice for those who value flavour and natural nutrition.

Loading Suggestions...

Celebrate Diwali with pure goodness using this organic cow ghee, sourced from organically fed cows and lab-tested for quality. Rich in healthy fats, it supports digestion, immunity, and overall well-being. Its authentic taste and smooth texture enhance festive sweets and everyday cooking, making it a perfect choice for health-conscious individuals seeking flavour, purity, and tradition this festive season.

Loading Suggestions...

Rich, natural, and versatile, this cow's ghee is a staple for cooking and festive sweets. Made from pure cow's milk, it contains healthy fats and fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K, supporting digestion, immunity, and overall wellness. Users choose it for its authentic taste, consistent quality, and ability to enhance both everyday meals and traditional recipes.

Loading Suggestions...

Perfect for health-conscious cooks and festive chefs, this 100% pure cow ghee offers a rich aroma and daanedaar texture, making every dish flavorful. Rich in Vitamin A and healthy fats, it provides a natural energy boost and supports healthy digestion and immune function. Users appreciate its authentic taste, premium quality, and versatility in both everyday cooking and traditional sweets.

Loading Suggestions...

With Diwali around the corner, make your festive sweets healthier with this pure shahi ghee. Ideal for cooking and traditional mithai, it offers rich aroma, smooth texture, and natural, healthy fats. Supporting digestion and immunity, it's perfect for those seeking authentic taste without compromise. Users love its consistent quality and flavour, making festive cooking both delicious and wholesome.

Loading Suggestions...

Enhance the health and flavour of your Diwali celebrations with this pure cow ghee. Rich in natural fats and vitamins A, D, E, and K, it supports digestion, immunity, and sustained energy. Its creamy texture and authentic aroma enhance both sweets and everyday dishes, making festive cooking not only delicious but also a nourishing experience for the whole family.

Similar stories for you:

10 best collagen supplements to improve skin elasticity and firmness for hydrated skin

Biotin tablets in India: 8 best options for healthy hair, skin and nail with daily nutrition

Protein Powder under 5000 (2025): Top 8 picks for healthy and strong muscles without splurging

Desi ghee for Diwali: FAQ’s Why Choose Desi Ghee for Diwali Sweets? Desi ghee enhances flavour, aroma, and texture while providing healthy fats and fat-soluble vitamins that support digestion and immunity.

How can I use desi ghee in festive cooking? It’s ideal for frying, roasting, and adding to mithai, laddoos, halwas, or savoury dishes for authentic taste and richness.

Are all desi ghees equally healthy? No. Choose lab-tested, ethically sourced, or organic desi ghee to ensure purity, nutritional benefits, and safe high-heat cooking.

Can desi ghee be part of a balanced diet during festivals? Yes. In moderation, it provides energy, supports gut health, and makes festive treats nutritious without compromising taste.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.