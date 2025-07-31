Mattress deals on Amazon Sale 2025: Find up to 80% off on spring mattresses, ortho mattresses and more; LIVE NOW

The Amazon Freedom Festival sale 2025 is now live, and it brings some of the biggest deals on sleep essentials. Mattresses are seeing markdowns as steep as 80% across a wide range of types and brands. From responsive spring mattresses that keep things bouncy and breathable to orthopaedic mattress options that support your spine through the night, the line-up caters to every kind of sleeper. Mattress deals are live on Amazon. Explore spring and orthopaedic mattresses at deep discounts during the Freedom Festival sale.

You’ll also find single, double and king sizes, all at reduced prices. The best mattress picks during this Amazon sale include trusted names that blend comfort with durability. If you’ve been thinking of upgrading your sleep setup, this might be a practical time to act. These deals won’t stay for long.

Top mattress deals to check out on Amazon

Orthopaedic mattresses starting at ₹6499

Designed for better spine alignment and firm support, orthopaedic mattresses are ideal for anyone dealing with back pain or stiffness. The Amazon Freedom Festival sale brings top-rated options at prices that are far more accessible, with offers starting at just ₹6499. These mattresses combine smart construction with thoughtful comfort to make restful sleep easier to achieve night after night.

Top picks at The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

Coir mattresses starting at ₹2999

If you prefer a firmer sleeping surface with natural ventilation, coir mattresses are worth exploring. Now available from ₹2999 during the Amazon sale, these mattresses offer good support while keeping things cooler. Often made with a mix of coir and foam, they balance durability with comfort and are a solid pick for warm sleepers looking for budget-friendly bedding options.

Top picks at The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

Memory foam mattresses starting at ₹7999

Known for adapting to your body’s shape, memory foam mattresses reduce pressure points and help distribute weight evenly. With prices starting at ₹7999 on Amazon during the Freedom Festival sale, these mattresses make restful sleep feel more attainable. They work well for side sleepers or anyone who enjoys that soft, contouring feel after a long day.

Top picks at The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

Foam mattresses starting at ₹5999

Foam mattresses are an easy pick for anyone looking for balanced comfort and a bit of softness without spending too much. Starting at ₹5999 on Amazon right now, they’re lightweight, supportive and available in a variety of sizes. Perfect for guest rooms or everyday use, these are dependable choices for anyone upgrading on a budget.

Top picks at The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

Spring mattresses starting at ₹6999

Spring mattresses remain a popular pick for their bounce, breathability and long-term comfort. Now starting at ₹6999 during the Amazon Freedom Festival sale, they’re more accessible than ever. These mattresses typically combine coil systems with foam or padding layers, giving you structure and softness in one. Great for those who prefer a bit of bounce without sinking in too much.

Top picks at The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2025: FAQs When is the Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2025 happening? The sale is now live and will run through early August. Exact end dates may vary by category, so keep checking.

Are mattresses included in the Amazon Freedom Festival Sale? Yes, mattresses are a major highlight this year. Spring mattresses, orthopaedic mattress options and more are available with up to 80% off.

Can I use bank offers during the sale? Yes, Amazon is offering a 10% instant discount on select debit and credit cards. Terms and conditions apply.

Is there a return or exchange policy on mattresses? Most mattress listings come with return or replacement options. It’s best to check individual seller policies before placing your order.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.