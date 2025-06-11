Myntra End Of Reason Sale: 50–70% Off on marathon-ready running shoes! Top 8 picks

Ready to lace up for greatness? If you’re chasing a new personal best or just breaking in your first pair, these top 8 marathon-ready running shoes are here to deliver that perfect combo of bounce, grip, and style. And the best part? They're all on massive discount right now at the Myntra End of Reason Sale. Hurry; comfort, performance, and savings like this don’t last forever! Myntra End Of Reason Sale: 50–70% Off on marathon-ready running shoes!(Pexels)

Top 8 marathon-ready running shoes at min 50% off:

With its plush cushioning and futuristic design, the Softride Sophia 2 is engineered to make long runs feel like a breeze. The breathable upper keeps your feet cool, while the extra-soft footbed and flexible sole absorb every impact. Stylish enough to pair with your athleisure too!

Styling tip: Match with high-rise black leggings and a neon crop top for an energetic, bold runner’s look.

Lightweight, flexible, and marathon-tested; these HRX mesh shoes keep things breathable and supported mile after mile. The non-marking outsole ensures excellent traction, while the sock-fit upper hugs your feet for a secure stride. Best for treadmill sprints or road training.

Styling tip: Team with a racerback tank and HRX performance tights for a seamless head-to-toe training kit.

Cushioned to perfection and shockproof by design, FemmeFlex from bacca bucci is built to power through any terrain. The wide toe box and arch support mean all-day comfort, while the bold styling adds a streetwear twist to your sporty wardrobe.

Styling tip: Style with joggers and an oversized hoodie post-run — gym-to-brunch made easy.

Breathability meets agility. This version of HRX’s signature runner comes in vibrant colours with a performance-first build — think superior grip, padded collars, and full-foot ventilation. A great pick for beginners and seasoned runners alike.

Styling tip: Add some ankle socks and a matching HRX sports bra for a co-ord running fit.

Lace into rhythm with this sleek pair that supports fast-paced movement and daily training. Soft cushioning reduces heel strain, and the modern colourways will have you looking great from warm-up to cooldown.

Styling tip: Use it to add pop to neutral gymwear or match with bright accents for full flair.

The JQR EROS is a performance beast. Built with heel shock absorption, a lightweight body, and breathable knit, it’s marathon-tough yet street-smart. Whether you're hitting long distances or speed intervals, this one's got your back — or feet, to be exact.

Styling tip: Combine with black shorts and a compression tee for your daily long run.

These ultra-light shoes pack a punch. With mesh construction for sweat control and a springy sole for bounce, Off Limits gives you everything you need for endurance. It’s gym-ready and track-tested, with an aesthetic that pairs well even off-duty.

Styling tip: Wear with neon socks and a bold cap for a Gen-Z sport vibe.

Budget-friendly but performance-forward, Action delivers lightweight comfort, decent grip, and good ventilation — a perfect choice for entry-level runners or casual joggers looking to elevate their routine without splurging. No frills, just function.

Styling tip: Pair with your go-to training shorts and a dry-fit tee for a no-nonsense, efficient look.

Marathon season or not, these running shoes will push your limits without pushing your budget. With up to 70% off, this sale is your green light to run in style — literally. If you prefer the bounce of Puma, the finesse of HRX, or the value of Action, there’s a sole-mate waiting for you.

Myntra End Of Reason Sale: 50–70% Off on marathon-ready running shoes! FAQs Are these running shoes suitable for long-distance running or marathons? Yes! All the listed shoes are designed for running and training. Brands like Puma, HRX, ASICS, and JQR offer features like shock absorption, breathable mesh, and cushioned soles that are ideal for marathons or endurance runs.

Are returns or exchanges allowed on discounted shoes? Yes. Most of these products follow Myntra’s standard return policy, even during sales. However, always check the return window and conditions listed under the product details to be sure.

Can I use these shoes for gym workouts or walking? Absolutely! While they’re optimized for running, most of these shoes (especially from HRX and Off Limits) also work well for gym sessions, walking, and everyday wear thanks to their versatile design and comfort.

How do I find the right size for my running shoes? Check the sizing chart provided on each product page. Running shoes should offer a snug but comfortable fit—leave a thumb’s width of space near your toe. If you're in between sizes, size up for longer distances.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.