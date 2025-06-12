Myntra End of Reason sale ends tonight: Get up to 50% off on diapers, feeding bottles, baby lotions, and more

Myntra End of Reason sale ends tonight, and this is the best and the last time to get up to 50% off on a wide range of baby care products. From baby lotions, and diapers, to feeding bottles, Myntra has a wide variety of each. In addition to this, you can also get your favourite and trusted baby brands like Chicco, Mamaearth, Moms Home, and plenty of others. Myntra End of Reason sale ends tonight(AI Generated)

Let's have a look at the sale and stock up your home with your favourite and trusted picks. From baby skincare kits to baby toys, here is a detailed list of what you can buy.

Pamper your baby with the Blue Nectar 3-piece kit, which includes hair oil, massage oil, and body lotion made from Ayurvedic ingredients. Designed to nourish delicate skin and promote healthy hair growth, this gentle care set soothes and hydrates naturally. This kit is perfect for daily use, and each product is dermatologically tested and are free from harmful chemicals.

Keep baby grooming simple with the SYGA Kids Pink 10-Piece Care Kit. This compact set includes baby-safe essentials like nail clippers, scissors, a nasal aspirator, hairbrush, thermometer, and more. Each baby care tool is designed for comfort and ease of use on delicate baby skin. The cute pink case keeps everything organized and travel-ready. A reliable grooming solution for new parents, this kit ensures your baby stays clean, trimmed, and well-cared-for at all times.

Ensure your baby’s comfort with SuperBottoms Premium Muslin Dryfeel Langot. Made from soft, breathable muslin with a moisture-absorbing padding layer, that keeps your baby dry and rash-free. The gentle fabric is safe for sensitive skin and reusable for eco-conscious parenting. Ideal for newborns, this langot supports easy movement while offering leak protection. Choose a natural, toxin-free diapering option with this comfortable and thoughtfully designed reusable langot.

Bamboo Nature’s Medium Diapers combine superior absorbency with eco-conscious design. This pack of 52 diapers offers excellent leak protection, a breathable backsheet, and a wetness indicator for timely changes. Crafted from sustainable materials, they’re soft, hypoallergenic, and free from harmful chemicals. Keep your baby dry and comfortable while reducing your environmental footprint. Ideal for medium-sized infants, these diapers offer both performance and peace of mind for health-conscious, green parenting.

Give the gift of gentle care with Johnson's 11-Piece Baby Gift Set. This all-in-one bundle includes baby shampoo, lotion, oil, soap, wipes, and other essentials for everyday care. Each product is clinically proven mild, dermatologist-tested, and perfect for delicate baby skin. Housed in a lovely keepsake box, this set is ideal for baby showers or new parents. Trusted by generations, Johnson’s delivers safe, soothing care from head to toe.

Organize baby outings with ease using the haus & kinder 20L Diaper Backpack. Made from durable, water-resistant canvas with playful prints, this stylish bag includes multiple compartments for diapers, bottles, wipes, and more. It’s lightweight yet spacious, with padded shoulder straps for comfort. Perfect for on-the-go parenting, it combines utility with design. Stay prepared and hands-free while traveling or running errands with your little one.

Gently cleanse with Silk Soft Baby Wet Wipes. This pack of 12 is infused with mild, hypoallergenic ingredients that are safe for sensitive skin. Each wipe is soft, thick, and enriched with moisturizing agents to prevent dryness. Alcohol- and paraben-free, they’re ideal for diaper changes, face, and hand cleaning. Convenient for at-home or on-the-go use, these wipes provide quick, gentle hygiene to keep your baby fresh and comfortable.

Nurture your baby’s sensitive skin with Sebamed’s Extra Soft Body Wash & Baby Lotion. Dermatologist-recommended, this duo maintains the skin’s natural pH of 5.5 while gently cleansing and moisturizing. The body wash soothes and cleans without drying, and the lotion hydrates to prevent irritation. Both products are clinically tested, free from irritants, and ideal for daily use. Support your baby’s skin barrier and comfort with Sebamed’s trusted, science-backed formulas.

FAQ for baby care products at Myntra Sale When is the Myntra End of Reason Sale ending? Myntra End of Reason Sale is ending today, June 12, 2025.

Are baby products available for sale? Yes, during the Myntra sale, baby care products are available at up to 50% off.

What all is available for sale? You can expect unbeatable discounts on baby diapers, lotions, feeding bottles, baby skin and hair care products, and more.

How do I clean and sanitize baby items? Most of our plastic and silicone items are dishwasher-safe (top rack only). Soft goods can usually be machine washed in cold water on a gentle cycle. Always refer to the care instructions on the packaging.

Are feeding bottles BPA-free? Yes, most of the bottles are BPA free.

