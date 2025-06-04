Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
Myntra End of Reason Sale: Up to 40% off on face creams, moisturisers, lotions and more

ByShweta Pandey
Jun 04, 2025 01:22 PM IST

Myntra End of Reason Sale is here, and you can get up to 40% off on a wide range of face creams, lotions, body washes, and more.

The ongoing Myntra End of Reason Sale is bringing in huge discounts and offers on a wide range of skincare essentials. From body lotions, face moisturisers, face creams, and face serums, it's time to stock up your home. All these and many more skincare products are available at an unbeatable discount of up to 50% off.

Myntra End of Reason Sale: Up to 50% off on skincare products

Along with this, you can also get up to 10% instant discounts using Axis Bank and ICICI credit cards. Chose from brands like Cetaphil, Plum, CeraVe, and many more. So, here's the deal you can crack before the sale ends.

1.

Cetaphil Optimal Hydration Lightweight Moisturiser Daily Cream
Cetaphil Optimal Hydration Lightweight Moisturiser Daily Cream delivers deep, 48-hour hydration with a non-greasy finish. This cream is formulated with HydroSensitiv™ Complex and hyaluronic acid, soothes sensitive skin while restoring moisture. This daily cream is ideal for daily use, strengthens the skin barrier, reduces dryness, and maintains a smooth, radiant complexion.

Specifications

Type:
Lightweight daily moisturizer
Key Ingredients:
HydroSensitiv™ Complex, Glycerin, Panthenol
Skin Type:
Dry, sensitive skin
Benefits:
Provides 48-hour hydration, strengthens skin barrier, soothes sensitivity
Texture:
Silky, non-greasy cream
Fragrance:
Fragrance-free
Click Here to Buy

2.

Innisfree Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask
Innisfree Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask is a powerful 10-in-1 treatment that deeply cleanses pores, exfoliates dead skin, and controls excess sebum. This clay mask is infused with Jeju volcanic clusters, it purifies skin, tightens pores, and improves texture, leaving the face refreshed and clarified after every use.

Specifications

Type:
Rinse-off clay mask
Key Ingredients:
Jeju Volcanic Clusters & Spheres™, AHA (Lactic Acid), Walnut Shell Powder
Skin Type:
Oily, combination, acne-prone skin
Benefits:
Deep cleanses pores, absorbs excess oil, exfoliates dead skin cells
Texture:
Thick, creamy clay
Usage:
Apply to dry face, leave for 10 minutes, then rinse off; use 1-2 times a week
Click Here to Buy

3.

The Derma co. 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen
The Derma Co. 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen offers broad-spectrum SPF 50 protection while hydrating skin with hyaluronic acid. This lightweight, non-greasy sunscreen protects your skin against UVA/UVB rays, blue light, and environmental stressors. It blends easily, suits all skin types, and supports skin barrier health.

Specifications

Type:
Sunscreen serum
Key Ingredients:
1% Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamide, Broad Spectrum Filters (SPF 50 PA+++)
Skin Type:
All skin types
Benefits:
Provides broad-spectrum protection, hydrates skin, evens skin tone
Texture:
Lightweight, non-greasy gel
Usage:
Apply 15 minutes before sun exposure; reapply every 2 hours
Click Here to Buy

4.

Plum10% Niacinamide Brightening Face Serum
Plum 10% Niacinamide Brightening Face Serum targets dullness, acne marks, and uneven skin tone. This face serum is powered by 10% niacinamide and rice water, enhances skin clarity, regulates oil, and strengthens the skin barrier. It’s lightweight, fast-absorbing, and perfect for everyday use.

Specifications

Type:
Brightening face serum
Key Ingredients:
10% Niacinamide, Rice Water Extract, Glycerin
Skin Type:
All skin types
Benefits:
Reduces dark spots, evens skin tone, improves skin texture
Texture:
Lightweight, fast-absorbing serum
Usage:
Apply after cleansing and toning, before moisturizer
Click Here to Buy

5.

BIODERMA Atoderm Intensive Baume Ultra Soothing Balm
BIODERMA Atoderm Intensive Baume Ultra Soothing Balm calms severe skin dryness and irritation. This soothing balm is enriched with skin barrier-boosting ingredients and patented Skin Barrier Therapy™, it relieves itching and restores comfort to very dry, atopic, and sensitive skin types.

Specifications

Type:
Ultra-soothing balm
Key Ingredients:
Lipigenium™ Complex, Skin Barrier Therapy™, Glycerin
Skin Type:
Very dry, irritated, atopic skin
Benefits:
Restores skin barrier, relieves itching, provides long-lasting hydration
Texture:
Rich, non-sticky balm
Fragrance:
Fragrance-free
Click Here to Buy

6.

Beauty of Joseon Ginseng Essence Mini
Beauty of Joseon Ginseng Essence Mini rejuvenates and revitalizes tired skin using 80% ginseng root water. This lightweight essence deeply nourishes, improves skin elasticity, and supports collagen production. It also hydrates while enhancing radiance in a compact, travel-friendly size.

Specifications

Type:
Hydrating essence
Key Ingredients:
80% Ginseng Root Water, 2% Niacinamide
Skin Type:
Dull, dehydrated, uneven skin tone
Benefits:
Deep hydration, improves skin elasticity, brightens complexion
Texture:
Lightweight, watery essence
Usage:
Apply after cleansing and toning, before serum and moisturizer
Click Here to Buy

7.

Pilgrim Spanish Squalane & Niacinamide Glow Body Lotion
Pilgrim Spanish Squalane & Niacinamide Glow Body Lotion offers deep hydration and radiance with a silky texture.  This lotion is infused with squalane and niacinamide. It improves skin tone, elasticity, and texture while leaving skin smooth, non-greasy, and lightly fragrant.

Specifications

Type:
Body lotion
Key Ingredients:
Spanish Squalane, Niacinamide, Cocoa Butter
Skin Type:
All skin types
Benefits:
Provides 48-hour hydration, improves skin texture, imparts glow
Texture:
Lightweight, non-greasy lotion
Usage:
Apply on damp skin post-shower; massage until absorbed
Click Here to Buy

8.

Marks & Spencer Sandalwood & Tobacco Hair & Body Wash Gel
Marks & Spencer Sandalwood & Tobacco Hair & Body Wash Gel offers a rich, masculine scent in a dual-purpose formula. This body wash is infused with warm sandalwood and smoky tobacco notes and cleanses hair and body gently, leaving skin refreshed and subtly fragranced.

Specifications

Type:
2-in-1 hair and body wash gel
Key Ingredients:
Sandalwood, Tonka, Honey extracts
Skin Type:
All skin types
Benefits:
Cleanses skin and hair, leaves a warm, woody fragrance
Texture:
Gel
Usage:
Massage over wet skin and hair, lather, and rinse well
Click Here to Buy

FAQ for Myntra sale on skincare products

  • What skincare brands are included in the sale?

    The sale includes top skincare brands such as: The Ordinary Cetaphil Neutrogena Plum Mamaearth Biotique Minimalist And many more.

  • What kind of discounts can I expect?

    Enjoy discounts of up to 60% off, along with additional bank offers, coupons, and combo deals.

  • Are there special offers for first-time users?

    Yes, first-time Myntra shoppers may get an extra discount or cashback. Check the homepage or app banner for promo codes.

  • Can I return skincare products?

    Due to hygiene reasons, most skincare products are non-returnable. However, if the product is damaged or incorrect, you can request a replacement or refund.

  • Can I use bank cards or wallets for extra discounts?

    Yes! Select bank cards, wallets (like Paytm, PhonePe), and UPI payments may offer additional cashback or discounts. See the checkout page for applicable options.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 

 

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
