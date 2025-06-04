Myntra End of Reason Sale: Up to 40% off on face creams, moisturisers, lotions and more

The ongoing Myntra End of Reason Sale is bringing in huge discounts and offers on a wide range of skincare essentials. From body lotions, face moisturisers, face creams, and face serums, it's time to stock up your home. All these and many more skincare products are available at an unbeatable discount of up to 50% off. Myntra End of Reason Sale: Up to 50% off on skincare products

Along with this, you can also get up to 10% instant discounts using Axis Bank and ICICI credit cards. Chose from brands like Cetaphil, Plum, CeraVe, and many more. So, here's the deal you can crack before the sale ends.

Cetaphil Optimal Hydration Lightweight Moisturiser Daily Cream delivers deep, 48-hour hydration with a non-greasy finish. This cream is formulated with HydroSensitiv™ Complex and hyaluronic acid, soothes sensitive skin while restoring moisture. This daily cream is ideal for daily use, strengthens the skin barrier, reduces dryness, and maintains a smooth, radiant complexion.

Specifications Type: Lightweight daily moisturizer Key Ingredients: HydroSensitiv™ Complex, Glycerin, Panthenol Skin Type: Dry, sensitive skin Benefits: Provides 48-hour hydration, strengthens skin barrier, soothes sensitivity Texture: Silky, non-greasy cream Fragrance: Fragrance-free Click Here to Buy

Innisfree Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask is a powerful 10-in-1 treatment that deeply cleanses pores, exfoliates dead skin, and controls excess sebum. This clay mask is infused with Jeju volcanic clusters, it purifies skin, tightens pores, and improves texture, leaving the face refreshed and clarified after every use.

Specifications Type: Rinse-off clay mask Key Ingredients: Jeju Volcanic Clusters & Spheres™, AHA (Lactic Acid), Walnut Shell Powder Skin Type: Oily, combination, acne-prone skin Benefits: Deep cleanses pores, absorbs excess oil, exfoliates dead skin cells Texture: Thick, creamy clay Usage: Apply to dry face, leave for 10 minutes, then rinse off; use 1-2 times a week Click Here to Buy

The Derma Co. 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen offers broad-spectrum SPF 50 protection while hydrating skin with hyaluronic acid. This lightweight, non-greasy sunscreen protects your skin against UVA/UVB rays, blue light, and environmental stressors. It blends easily, suits all skin types, and supports skin barrier health.

Specifications Type: Sunscreen serum Key Ingredients: 1% Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamide, Broad Spectrum Filters (SPF 50 PA+++) Skin Type: All skin types Benefits: Provides broad-spectrum protection, hydrates skin, evens skin tone Texture: Lightweight, non-greasy gel Usage: Apply 15 minutes before sun exposure; reapply every 2 hours Click Here to Buy

Plum 10% Niacinamide Brightening Face Serum targets dullness, acne marks, and uneven skin tone. This face serum is powered by 10% niacinamide and rice water, enhances skin clarity, regulates oil, and strengthens the skin barrier. It’s lightweight, fast-absorbing, and perfect for everyday use.

Specifications Type: Brightening face serum Key Ingredients: 10% Niacinamide, Rice Water Extract, Glycerin Skin Type: All skin types Benefits: Reduces dark spots, evens skin tone, improves skin texture Texture: Lightweight, fast-absorbing serum Usage: Apply after cleansing and toning, before moisturizer Click Here to Buy

BIODERMA Atoderm Intensive Baume Ultra Soothing Balm calms severe skin dryness and irritation. This soothing balm is enriched with skin barrier-boosting ingredients and patented Skin Barrier Therapy™, it relieves itching and restores comfort to very dry, atopic, and sensitive skin types.

Specifications Type: Ultra-soothing balm Key Ingredients: Lipigenium™ Complex, Skin Barrier Therapy™, Glycerin Skin Type: Very dry, irritated, atopic skin Benefits: Restores skin barrier, relieves itching, provides long-lasting hydration Texture: Rich, non-sticky balm Fragrance: Fragrance-free Click Here to Buy

Beauty of Joseon Ginseng Essence Mini rejuvenates and revitalizes tired skin using 80% ginseng root water. This lightweight essence deeply nourishes, improves skin elasticity, and supports collagen production. It also hydrates while enhancing radiance in a compact, travel-friendly size.

Specifications Type: Hydrating essence Key Ingredients: 80% Ginseng Root Water, 2% Niacinamide Skin Type: Dull, dehydrated, uneven skin tone Benefits: Deep hydration, improves skin elasticity, brightens complexion Texture: Lightweight, watery essence Usage: Apply after cleansing and toning, before serum and moisturizer Click Here to Buy

Pilgrim Spanish Squalane & Niacinamide Glow Body Lotion offers deep hydration and radiance with a silky texture. This lotion is infused with squalane and niacinamide. It improves skin tone, elasticity, and texture while leaving skin smooth, non-greasy, and lightly fragrant.

Specifications Type: Body lotion Key Ingredients: Spanish Squalane, Niacinamide, Cocoa Butter Skin Type: All skin types Benefits: Provides 48-hour hydration, improves skin texture, imparts glow Texture: Lightweight, non-greasy lotion Usage: Apply on damp skin post-shower; massage until absorbed Click Here to Buy

Marks & Spencer Sandalwood & Tobacco Hair & Body Wash Gel offers a rich, masculine scent in a dual-purpose formula. This body wash is infused with warm sandalwood and smoky tobacco notes and cleanses hair and body gently, leaving skin refreshed and subtly fragranced.

Specifications Type: 2-in-1 hair and body wash gel Key Ingredients: Sandalwood, Tonka, Honey extracts Skin Type: All skin types Benefits: Cleanses skin and hair, leaves a warm, woody fragrance Texture: Gel Usage: Massage over wet skin and hair, lather, and rinse well Click Here to Buy

FAQ for Myntra sale on skincare products What skincare brands are included in the sale? The sale includes top skincare brands such as: The Ordinary Cetaphil Neutrogena Plum Mamaearth Biotique Minimalist And many more.

What kind of discounts can I expect? Enjoy discounts of up to 60% off, along with additional bank offers, coupons, and combo deals.

Are there special offers for first-time users? Yes, first-time Myntra shoppers may get an extra discount or cashback. Check the homepage or app banner for promo codes.

Can I return skincare products? Due to hygiene reasons, most skincare products are non-returnable. However, if the product is damaged or incorrect, you can request a replacement or refund.

Can I use bank cards or wallets for extra discounts? Yes! Select bank cards, wallets (like Paytm, PhonePe), and UPI payments may offer additional cashback or discounts. See the checkout page for applicable options.

