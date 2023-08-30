National Trail Mix Day: How to make a healthy trail mix, many benefits for your overall well-being

What started out as a quick and convenient snack for hikers in 1910, has today acquired status of a healthy food that can meet your nutritional requirements while helping you stay full on the go. Trail mix, a combination of nuts, seeds, dry fruits, granola, and other such healthy ingredients is increasingly gaining popularity in today's fast-paced world where people are also understanding the significance of nutrition. However, it is important to choose your trail mix carefully as many packaged ones can have high sugar and sodium content which could negatively impact your health. National Trail Mix Day is observed annually on August 31, to honour and celebrate this healthy snack. (Also read: Heart health to diabetes control; 10 amazing benefits of makhanas)

How to make a healthy trail mix

Make sure to include high quality and high protein dry fruits like almonds, cashews, walnuts, peanuts, raisins.

Do not deep-fry your ingredients and it's always better to dry roast them.

Do not include candies, chocolates and chocolate chips to your mix as the extra sugar in these items can make your mix unhealthy.

Chia seeds, sunflower seeds, peanuts, chickpeas, coconut flakes are all healthy addition to your trail mix.

Do not munch more than required as trail mix is better consumed in moderation for maximum health benefits.

Store in an airtight container for an energy-boosting snack.

Benefits of trail mix for health

Healthy fats for healthy heart: Trail mix has a variety of high protein and high fibre nuts and seeds that also have healthy fats. These can help lower bad cholesterol in your blood stream and keep heart issues at bay.

Keeps energy levels high: Trail mix is favoured by hikers and fitness enthusiasts as it can provide a variety of nutrients to your body be it carbs, protein, fibre, vitamins, minerals to name a few.

Easy to carry: This can be truly your go-to snack as it's easy to carry and even more convenient to eat. You can carry it to hiking, Yoga sessions, gym, school, college or even workplace for a quick energy boost.

Keeps you full: Having the required amount can curb cravings and provide satiety which is very important for weight management. Instead of eating deep fried foods and junk foods, choosing a trail mix is a wise choice.

