Neetu Kapoor opens up on dealing with loss and choosing to heal with happiness

There’s something so infectious about Neetu Kapoor’s smile and the way she talks. She exudes that rare warmth of someone you feel you really know, without really knowing them. Two years since her husband Rishi Kapoor’s demise, the ageless actress is today a far cry from the weeping widow image that Bollywood films have painted over the years. Instead, she is raring to go, wanting to live life to the fullest, doing what makes her happy and getting stronger everyday. In this exclusive interview with Health Shots, Neetu Kapoor, who is giving a second shot to showbiz, opens up about choosing to “heal with happiness”.

She says she consulted a psychiatrist to help her deal with her emotional upheaval after her husband left, but realized she was “stronger” to handle it herself. It is indeed Neetu Kapoor’s own strength to face the crests and troughs of life that give her the exuberance that people love her for – both on and off screen.

Not sure if she should call this her “second innings”, the 63-year-old is ecstatic about judging talented kids on reality show Dance Deewane Juniors on Colors, and about starring in upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. She feels like a “newcomer”, and experiences the happiness and nervousness that comes with it.

In her inimitable, bindass andaaz, Neetu Kapoor spoke to Health Shots all about prioritizing her mental health, physical health, and spreading joy the way she knows it best! Read the full interview only at HealthShots.com.

