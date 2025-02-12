Nutritionist shares 4 simple shifts in lifestyle that can help drop 10 kilos

Vimal Rajput is a nutritionist and fitness coach (according to her Instagram bio) who keeps sharing hacks and tricks related to healthy weight loss. Vimal’s Instagram profile is replete with weight loss-related diet and workout tips. From how to make small tweaks in day-to-day lifestyle to cardio hacks to follow, Vimal keeps sharing helpful information for her Instagram followers. Also read | Man who shed 50 kg reveals how to ‘lose weight without daily calorie counting’ “This simple shift in lifestyle can help you shed 10 kgs," wrote Vimal Rajput.(Shutterstock)

A few days back, Vimal shared a reel and explained how through four simple shifts in daily lifestyle, it is possible to shed ten kilos easily. “This simple shift in lifestyle can help you shed 10 kgs like water, proving that consistency and mindful habits leads to remarkable transformation,” read an excerpt of Vimal’s post.

Here are the simple tweaks in lifestyle that Vimal suggested:

Walking 10K steps daily:

Vimal suggested that we must take out one hour from our daily routine and dedicate it to going for walks. Walking at least 10k steps in a day is mandatory for healthy and sustained weight loss. We can also divide the number of steps with morning walks, evening walks and short strolls after meals for boosting digestion.

Stay hydrated:

It is essential to stay hydrated for maintaining healthy weight throughout. Having minimum 3 liters of water every day helps in keeping the body hydrated. The nutritionist also suggested sipping warm water in the morning after waking up as it helps in kickstarting the metabolism of the body. Regular hydration in between meals helps in keeping the cravings in check. It also contributes to glowing skin.

A big plate of salad:

A plate of salad packed with colourful veggies, lean protein and healthy facts can help in providing the body with the necessary nutrition required when we are cutting down on our calorie intake. It also helps in keeping the body satiated and nourished.

Cut down processed foods:

Cut down on unhealthy processed food intake to make space for wholesome nutrients that can fuel energy and also help in burning fat.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.