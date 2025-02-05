Nutritionist who dropped 12 kilos shares her one week diet plan

Anushka Singh is a fitness coach and a nutritionist according to her Instagram bio, who keeps sharing important insights related to weight loss on her Instagram profile. Anushka Singh went through a drastic weight transformation and dropped 12 kilos. She also shares snippets of her impressive weight loss journey on her Instagram profile. From diet to workout plans, Anushka’s social media profile is replete with hacks and tricks for faster and sustained weight loss. Also read | Want to lose 20 kg in just 3 months? Nutritionist shares 10 cheat codes for quick and effective weight loss Anushka Singh shared a weekly diet plan that can help in reaching the target of 90-100 grams of protein and 1665 calories on a daily basis. (Instagram/@hustle._humble, Pexels)

Anushka, on Wednesday, shared a weekly diet plan that can help in reaching the target of 90-100 grams of protein and 1665 calories on a daily basis. Check out the plan here.

Monday:

Empty stomach – 1 glass warm water with five soaked almonds.

Breakfast – 2 besan cheela and 100 grams of grated paneer.

Mid-day snack – 1 apple with ½ tablespoon of peanut butter.

Lunch – 1 plate salad, 50 grams of curd, 100 grams of tofu bhurji and 1 cup of moong dal.

Evening snack – 1 small bowl of roasted chana and coconut water.

Dinner – 2 moong dal cheela with 1 bowl of stir fried mixed veg sabzi.

Tuesday:

Empty stomach – 1 glass of overnight soaked chia seeds water.

Breakfast – 40gm oats, 2 tsp yogurt, 4 strawberries, soaked mixed nuts and overnight oats

Mid-day snack - 1 rice cake, 1/2 tsp peanut butter and 1/2 banana.

Lunch - 1 plate cucumber, 80g curd, 100g paneer bhurji and 1 cup chana sabzi.

Evening snack - 1 small bowl peanuts, puffed rice and 1 coconut water.

Dinner - 2 sooji Cheela with stir fry medium bowl soya chunks.

Wednesday:

Empty stomach - 1 cup black coffee with 1/2 banana.

Breakfast - 150gm poha with boiled sprouts mixed in it.

Mid-day snack - 1 bread and 1/2 tsp peanut butter.

Lunch - 1 plate cucumber, 80g curd, 1 medium bowl stir-fried mushrooms, paneer (100g) and 1 besan atta mix roti.

Evening snack - 1 coconut water with protein bar.

Dinner - 150gm soya chunks rice with added veggies.

Thursday:

Empty stomach - 1 tsp fennel seeds water (boil and cool it down).

Breakfast - Overnight oats with chia seeds and 1/2 tsp peanut butter.

Mid-day snack - 1 guava and 1 glass plain buttermilk.

Lunch - 150gm rajma bowl, 1 cucumber and 2 besan roti.

Evening snack - 100gm boiled sweet potato.

Dinner - 150gm moong daal and 2 sooji Cheela.

Friday:

Empty stomach – 1 cup of black coffee with 100 grams of papaya.

Breakfast – 1 medium bowl of upma and stir fried boiled chana.

Mid-day snack – 180 grams of unflavoured yoghurt with four strawberries.

Lunch – 150 grams of boiled chole with 100 grams of quinoa and 100 grams of stir-fried tofu bhurji.

Evening snack – 1 roasted papad with 1 cup of herbal tea.

Dinner – 150 grams of chana dal khichdi.

Saturday:

Empty stomach – 1 apple with herbal tea.

Breakfast – 100 grams of namkeen daliya with 5-6 strawberries.

Mid-day snack – 1 bowl makhana with 1 cup green tea.

Lunch – 1 small bowl of arhar daal (squeeze lemon) with stir-fried capsicum and mushroom, and 60 grams of rice.

Evening snack – Coconut water with 1 small cup of roasted peanuts.

Dinner – 1 moong daal cheela with fillings of 100 grams of paneer.

Sunday:

Empty stomach – 1 cup of black coffee, or warm water with lemon with 2 soaked walnuts.

Breakfast – 2 oats banana pancakes with 1 scoop of protein powder.

Mid-day snack – 1 protein bar.

Lunch – 1 bowl chana daal, 100 grams of quinoa, 1 plate salad and 1 bowl of aloo methi sabzi.

Evening snack – 1 small bowl of strawberries.

Dinner – 259 grams of moong daal khichdi.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.