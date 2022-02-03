On a Pilates reformer, Charu Asopa demonstrates 'first requisite of happiness'

Charu Asopa is a Pilates girl. The actor and the wife of Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen, a day back, shared a slew of pictures of herself, demonstrating several Pilates positions. Charu, who welcomed a daughter with husband Rajeev a few months back, is back to her fitness routine in a new form. The actor is a fitness enthusiast and believes that physical fitness is one of the main ways to find happiness.

Charu's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself in several Pilates positions. Charu swears by Pilates and is often spotted in the quaint corners of her Pilates studio, engrossed in a routine. All that Charu needs to be happy is a Pilates reformer and her fitness routine, supervised by her fitness trainer.

A day back, Charu shared a set of pictures of herself engrossed in her Pilates routine, on a Pilates reformer. In one of the pictures, Charu can be seen working on her lower body by stretching one leg on the Pilates reformer. In another picture, the actor can be seen stretching her core muscles and her lower body by positioning her body on an elevated place on the Pilates reformer with her legs stretched backwards in air, and her hands holding the rod in front.

Charu also demonstrated her stretching fitness routine by working on her arm and leg muscles with various kinds of stretches on the reformer. "Physical fitness is the first requisite of happiness," wrote Charu in the caption. Take a look at her pictures here:

Pilates come with multiple health benefits. It helps in improving the flexibility of the body by increasing muscle strength and tone – especially the abdominal muscles, lower back, hips and buttocks. It also helps in enhancing muscle control in the back and the limbs. Pilates also help in balancing muscle strength on both sides of the body.