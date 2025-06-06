Pads, tampons, menstrual cup, panty: Doctor shares advantages, concerns and safety advice for common period products

Menstrual care now comes with a wide variety of options because periods are not a one-size-fits-all experience. The duration, flow, and comfort levels actually vary from person to person. Based on lifestyle, access, and personal preferences, period product choices also differ. So, it's essential to broaden your horizons and be more aware of the period products available in the market, understand their advantages and disadvantages, and make the correct choice about which one is right for you. Usage of the menstrual product depends on lifestyle too, (Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vaishali Chaudhary, Director of IVF & Fertility at Sahyadri Hospitals MomStory, Nagar Road, Pune, shared insights on various menstrual hygiene products, along with their benefits and drawbacks.

She explained the basics and said, “Women today have a greater selection of products available for managing their menstruation compared to the past. Along with traditional disposable sanitary pads, women can now choose to use menstrual cups, period panties, or even reusable pads, but there is no one right answer. The diverse range of options allows women to choose products that align with their lifestyle, preferences, health, and personal values. Though this variety can be helpful, it can also be quite overwhelming for the first-time user, especially for teenage girls.”

Dr Vaishali Chaudhary shared with HT Lifestyle a comprehensive guide, decoding the pros and cons of each period product, along with personalised safety advice:

1. Sanitary pad

Common and comfortable.

Worn externally, sticks to the underwear to soak up menstrual blood.

In India, one of the most popular menstrual products is the sanitary pad.

Available in both disposable and reusable forms.

Advantages

Sanitary pads do not require any form of medical assistance for usage, making them ideal for first-time users. They are also readily accessible in shops throughout towns and rural areas.

A lot of women prefer them because pads do not need to be placed inside the body.

Pads are available in various sizes and shapes to accommodate varying degrees of menstrual flow.

Concerns

A significant disadvantage is to the environment. Disposable pads generate a tremendous amount of non-biodegradable waste. Many are made of plastic, which is not biodegradable and requires hundreds of years to decompose.

Failure to change a sanitary pad every four to six hours can result in skin irritation, rashes, and infections such as urinary tract infections (UTIs).

Some pads are scented and contain chemicals that cause allergic reactions or itchiness.

Safety advice

It is advisable to have them changed frequently, after six hours of use, and avoid going longer than six hours on one pad.

For some, looking for other alternatives, cloth pads are a suggestion as long as they are washed properly and dried in the sun.

2. Tampons

Compact and discreet.

Tampons are small products made of cotton that absorb menstrual blood by being placed inside the vagina.

They are available with and without applicators to aid in the placement of the tampon.

Advantages

Tampons allow for more freedom during activities like swimming, sports, or long workdays.

They are compact and easy to carry, and many women find them more comfortable once they are used to them.

Concerns

Tampons must be changed every 4 to 8 hours. If left inside too long, they can cause a rare but serious infection called Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS). TSS is caused by bacteria releasing toxins into the body and can become life-threatening.

Some women are uncomfortable with inserting a tampon due to personal or cultural reasons. There are also myths in India about tampons affecting virginity, which are medically incorrect.

Safety advice

Tampons are safe for women who follow hygiene instructions hands before and after use, change them on time, and use the correct absorbency.

3. Menstrual cup

Sustainable and long-lasting.

Menstrual cups are small, bell-shaped cups made of medical-grade silicone or rubber that are inserted into the vagina to collect, not absorb, blood.

They can be reused for up to 10 years with proper care.

Advantages

The biggest advantage is that they are eco-friendly and cost-effective in the long run.

A single cup can hold more blood than a tampon or pad and can be worn for up to 8-12 hours.

Menstrual cups don’t absorb anything (collect blood instead), they don’t dry out the vaginal walls.

Concerns

Learning to insert and remove the cup correctly takes time.

Women with certain conditions, such asvaginismus (painful muscle tightness during insertion) or alow cervix (when the cervix sits lower in the vaginal canal), may find cups difficult to use.

Cleaning the cup after every use is important, and not all women have private, clean bathrooms or access to boiling water, especially in rural or school settings.

Safety advice

Doctors can recommend menstrual cups to women who are comfortable with their bodies and have access to clean water and private sanitation.

Step-by-step demonstrations and follow-ups can help new users feel confident.

4. Period panties

Comfort meets simplicity.

Period panties are specially designed underwear with multiple absorbent layers that soak up menstrual blood.

They can be worn on their own or along with a pad, tampon, or cup.

Advantages

They are soft, non-intrusive, and feel like regular underwear.

The period panties are particularly helpful for young girls, women with special needs, or older women with light spotting.

They are reusable and offer good overnight protection.

Concerns

They are expensive compared to pads and may not be enough for very heavy flow days.

Proper washing and drying are essential to prevent bacterial growth, which may not be easy in all households.

Safety advice

Period panties are a great option for light-to-medium flow. They are especially useful when privacy or mobility is an issue.

Doctors should advise patients to wash them in warm water and dry them in the sun if possible.

