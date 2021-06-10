Pregnant Geeta Basra shows how to keep fit at home amid Covid with Yoga asanas

Geeta Basra is all set to be a mother for the second time with cricketer husband Harbhajan Singh and the former Bollywood actor is doing everything she can to keep her pregnancy healthy amid the coronavirus pandemic. Geeta has been sharing tips and exercises with her followers on Instagram to guide them through their own pregnancies and most recently she took to her social media feed to share some basic Yoga asanas that can be done while standing to keep fit during one's pregnancy.

Geeta included Surya Namaskar, Warrior poses, Dvikonasana, Natrajasana, Utthita Hasta Padangusthasana and Tree pose in the exercises for prenatal yoga. Sharing a video of herself performing the exercises and captioned the video explaining all of them and their benefits. In April Geeta had shared that during Covid times the physical activity she was used to engaging in has gone down. In a post she had explained, "So during Covid times when there’s very little to no physical activity.. you can’t go anywhere, unsafe to go to gyms etc especially for expecting mothers, the one thing that has got me through this pregnancy is Yoga." She added, "So for many expectant mothers out there looking for some form of exercise, this is something I truly recommend (even to those who are not pregnant)." However she added that it must all be done with professional supervision.

For her latest video, Geeta wrote shared the basic asanas starting with Surya Namaskar. Explaining the exercise Geeta wrote, "Surya Namaskar: also known as the ‘Ultimate Asana’ strengthens your back as well as your muscles and brings down blood sugar levels. Great for metabolism and blood circulation. The one I have shown in this video has been changed from the regular Surya Namaskar to suit pregnancy. You can do this slowly holding each position for 10 seconds and breathing normally or do it slightly faster inhaling and exhaling with each movement."

Geeta then went on to do the warrior poses, sharing, "Warrior pose 1 and 2: great for strengthening and stretching your muscles, especially pelvic area to help you during labor," and for Dvikonasana she explained that the "double angle pose strengthens your chest, neck and back muscles and gives you overall good stretching in the whole body."

Carrying on with Natrajasana, Geeta warned that one must be careful doing this pose. She explained, "Please perform this with either someone with you to help you balance or using the support of a wall. At any point you find this difficult, are dizzy or any pain please stop this immediately. This pose is great for concentration and balancing of the body."

Explaining why Warrior 3 pose is helpful, Geeta shared that it helps strengthen the spine, ease back discomfort and build stamina. The expectant mother then went on to do Utthita Hasta Padangusthasana with chair support, which she explained "stretches and strengthens the hamstrings, knees and ankles. Calms the mind. Improves flexibility and opens your pelvic area". And finally ended the informative video with the Tree pose explaining that it was ideal to strengthen the muscles around one's hips and pelvis which provide support during labour and the pose is also great balancing and calmness.

Geeta signed off with helpful advice and also warned, "You can pick and choose whatever you feel your body is most comfortable with, not overdoing anything and NO contracting or tightening of your stomach during any asana. If you feel at any time there is dizziness, discomfort or pain please stop immediately. Any form of exercise or physical activity is only advised after you have been given permission from your Gyneocologist."