Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Pregnant women with gestational diabetes at risk of cardiovascular diseases
health

Pregnant women with gestational diabetes at risk of cardiovascular diseases

Using participants in the UK Biobank, a database containing health information from an estimated 500,000 participants, researchers looked at the cardiovascular health of 219,330 women who had delivered at least one baby from 2006 to 2010.
Pregnant women with gestational diabetes at risk of cardiovascular diseases(Unsplash)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 02:07 PM IST
ANI | , Washington

A team of researchers have found that pregnant women who develop gestational diabetes are at a greater risk of developing heart problems later in life.

The study has been published in the 'American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology'.

Using participants in the UK Biobank, a database containing health information from an estimated 500,000 participants, researchers looked at the cardiovascular health of 219,330 women who had delivered at least one baby from 2006 to 2010. Results showed that 13,094 women (6.0 per cent) developed cardiovascular problems, and women with a history of gestational diabetes were at greater risk of a variety of cardiovascular problems, and that risk increased with age.

ALSO READ: Ectopic pregnancy: When pregnancy becomes life threatening

After adjusting for confounding variables, women with a history of gestational diabetes were at an increased risk for a range of cardiovascular conditions, including coronary artery disease, heart attack, stroke, peripheral artery disease, heart failure, mitral regurgitation, and atrial fibrillation.

RELATED STORIES

"We've known that gestational diabetes can lead to heart problems," said one of the study's authors, Seung Mi Lee, MD, a maternal-fetal subspecialist and associate professor of obstetrics and gynaecology at Seoul National University College of Medicine.

"This research shows us the extent of heart health problems that can arise long after someone has given birth. The next step is to look at what kind of preventative measures can be taken during pregnancy to hopefully prevent cardiovascular disease from developing later in life," Lee added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
risk of cardiovascular disease
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India U19 vs England U19 Live Streaming
Basant Panchami wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP