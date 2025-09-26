Price drop on ON protein: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is LIVE with up to 30% off
Published on: Sept 26, 2025 07:00 am IST
Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 brings amazing offers on protein powders, with up to 30% off on top brands.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
MuscleBlaze Beginners Whey Protein Powder, Chocolate (500g / 1.1lbs) | 12g Protein Per Scoop
|
₹755
|
|
|
NAKPRO Perform Whey Protein Concentrate 1kg Cookies&Cream | 24g Protein, 5.3g BCAA | Trustified Certified 100% Authentic Supplement Powder & No Adulteration | Fast Absorbing Whey Protein Powder
|
₹1,563
|
|
|
Herbalife Nutrition Personalized Protein Powder – 400g | Soy and Whey Protein Isolate
|
₹1,645
|
|
|
Optimum Nutrition (ON) Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder 2 lbs
|
|
|
|
Optimum Nutrition (ON) Performance Whey Protein Powder, 24g Protein,1Kg (Chocolate Milkshake), Ultra-Filtered and Concentrated All-Whey Protein
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
Optimum Nutrition (ON) Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder (Vanilla Ice Cream)
|
|
|
|
OPTIMUM NUTRITION (ON) Serious Mass High Protein
|
|
|
|
OPTIMUM NUTRITION (ON) Gold Standard 100% Whey- 2 Lbs (Double Rich Chocolate) And Creatine Micronized 100 G, 33 Serves, Unflavored, 1007 Grams, 1 Scoop
|
₹3,369
|
|
|
Optimum Nutrition (ON) Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder
|
|
|
|
OPTIMUM NUTRITION (ON) Gold Standard 100% Whey- 2 Lbs (Double Rich Chocolate) And Creatine Micronized 100 G, 33 Serves, Unflavored, 1007 Grams, 1 Scoop
|
₹3,369
|
|
