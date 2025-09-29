Price drop on orthopaedic mattresses: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is LIVE with up to 70% off on top brands

Struggling with back or body pain that keeps you tossing and turning at night? The right mattress can transform your sleep and boost your overall health. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is LIVE, offering up to 70% off orthopaedic mattresses. This festive season, you can upgrade your sleep without stretching your budget, bringing comfort, support, and pain relief to your bedroom. With discounts available for a limited time, it’s the perfect moment to invest in better posture and restorative rest. Up to 70% off on orthopaedic mattresses at Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025.(Adobe )

This guide explores the best deals, highlights leading brands, and helps you select the ideal orthopaedic mattress for your needs.

8 best orthopaedic mattresses to help you sleep better:

The Springtek dreamer 3-layer orthopaedic memory foam mattress offers medium-firm support to relieve back and neck pain while promoting proper spinal alignment. Its pressure-relieving memory foam ensures deeper, uninterrupted sleep with zero partner disturbance. Breathable, hypoallergenic fabric keeps you cool and comfortable. Ideal for adults seeking pain relief, better posture, and restorative sleep in a king-size bed.

The LOOM & NEEDLES dual comfort mattress stands out with its flip design, offering soft and firm support in one mattress. This feature lets you customise comfort based on your preference while ensuring proper spinal alignment and reduced joint pressure. It is perfect for couples seeking versatile support and a restful, personalised sleep experience.

The Wakefit ShapeSense orthopaedic classic memory foam mattress offers medium-firm support, maintaining proper spinal alignment and relieving pressure points. Its breathable, high-quality fabric keeps you cool and comfortable throughout the night. The 8-inch durable memory foam seamlessly combines support and comfort, making it a wise choice for anyone seeking long-lasting relief and better-quality sleep.

The Livpure Smart Ortho CURVX mattress features 5D SleepTech crafted zones and ComfortScience US Tech foam for targeted support and relief. Its high-GSM washable fabric ensures hygiene and durability. Backed by a 10-year warranty, this single-bed orthopaedic mattress is ideal for individuals seeking long-lasting support, improved spinal alignment, and a comfortable, worry-free sleep experience.

The Flo Ortho™ mattress offers medium-firm support to balance comfort and posture care. Its king-size 6-inch build provides roomy sleeping space, while the aloe vera infusion keeps the surface fresh and skin-friendly. PainRelease™ Technology targets pressure relief, making it ideal for adults seeking long-lasting quality, better sleep, and orthopaedic support backed by a 10-year warranty.

The SleepyHug AirCell ortho luxe plus mattress features CoolFlow memory foam with a honeycomb grid, ensuring optimal airflow and temperature regulation. Its firm-yet-soft design provides targeted support for back pain relief while offering gentle comfort. The removable cover adds convenience and hygiene. Ideal for single beds, this mattress stands out for combining advanced airflow, orthopaedic support, and easy maintenance.

The Kurl-On orthopaedic mattress combines high-density HR foam with memory foam to deliver medium-firm support for the back and spine. Users praise its comfort, durability, and ability to relieve pressure points, making it ideal for restful sleep. With a queen-size design and a 10-year warranty, it’s a reliable choice for anyone seeking long-term orthopaedic support and quality sleep.

The Sleep Company SmartGRID ortho mattress features Japanese patented SmartGRID technology, offering adaptive support that responds to body pressure for superior back pain relief. AIHA-certified and medium-firm, it ensures comfort and proper spinal alignment. Its 6-inch queen-size design combines durability with advanced ergonomics, making it stand out as a high-quality, long-lasting orthopaedic mattress backed by a 10-year warranty.

Othopaedic mattress: FAQ’s What is an orthopaedic mattress? An orthopaedic mattress supports proper spinal alignment, relieves pressure points, and reduces back, neck, and joint pain.

Who should use an orthopaedic mattress? This is ideal for people with back or neck pain, posture issues, or those seeking firmer support for restorative sleep.

How firm should an orthopaedic mattress be? Medium-firm mattresses are generally recommended, balancing support and comfort while promoting proper spinal alignment.

How long do orthopaedic mattresses last? Most orthopaedic mattresses last 7–10 years and are made with quality materials and care, with some brands offering extended warranties.

