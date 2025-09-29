Price drop on orthopaedic mattresses: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is LIVE with up to 70% off on top brands
Published on: Sept 29, 2025 02:12 pm IST
Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 offers amazing deals on orthopaedic mattresses, with up to 70% off on brands like Wakefit, Kurl-on and more.
Our Pick
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Springtek Dreamer - 3 Layered Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress View Details
LOOM & NEEDLES Orthopedic Mattress | Dual Comfort with Hard & Soft Foam Flip Mattress | 5 Inches 2 Layered Medium Soft & Firm Support | King Size Gadda | 72x72 Inch View Details
₹5,998
Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress 8-Inch Queen Size 75x60x8 Inches Space Grey View Details
₹8,957
Livpure Smart Ortho CURVX Memory and Curved Orthopaedic Mattress | 5D SleepTech Crafted Zones | ComfortScience US Tech Foam | High GSM Neon Washable Fabric |Single Bed (72x36x6) inch, 10 Year Warranty View Details
₹5,519
Flo Ortho™ Aloe Vera Infused Orthopedic Mattress with PainRelease™ Technology | Medium Firm Feel | 6 Inch Mattress in King Size (72x72x6 Inches) | 10 Year Warranty View Details
|
SleepyHug AirCell Ortho Luxe Plus 5 inch Orthopedic Mattress, CoolFlow Memory Foam Mattress with Honeycomb Grid, Perfect for Single Bed, for Back Pain Relief, Firm Yet Soft, Removable Cover (72x36x5) View Details
₹4,399
Kurl-On Orthopedic Mattress | High Density (HR) Foam | Memory Foam | Medium Firm | Back & Spine Support | Queen Size Mattress | 78x60x5 | 10 Yrs Warranty View Details
|
The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho Mattress | Japanese Patented Technology | AIHA Certified | Medium Firm Orthopedic Mattress for Back Pain Relief | 10 Years Warranty | Queen Size Bed 72x60x6 View Details
₹23,736
