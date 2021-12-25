Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Christmas motivation' looks like this...

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Christmas celebrations look a lot different from others. It is that time of the year again when the houses are decked up in lights, colours, the homes are filled with the sound of laughter of the near and dear ones and the loved ones are reunited together to celebrate the Christmas festivities together.

Instagram is replete with the festive vibe of Christmas and the upcoming New Year with the celebrities of the tinsel town showing us glimpses of how they are prepping up for the festive season. From picking up the best attires to deck up in, to going healthy on food to compensate for the week ahead of indulgence, the celebrities have spread the Christmas cheer on the photo-sharing application.

While we bask in the Christmas festivities, Prithviraj Sukumaran is prepping up for the festive week in a different way. Giving in to his love for fitness, the actor shared a short glimpse of his fitness routine on his Instagram profile. In the video, Prithviraj can be seen lifting weights. Dressed in a blue tee shirt and a pair of grey gym trousers, Prithviraj can be seen squatting down and picking the weight placed on two platforms near to the floor. Then slowly he can be seen lifting them all the while flexing his muscles. This is what Christmas motivation looks like for Prithviraj. He also wished his Instagram family a very "happy Christmas," and added a Santa Claus emoticon with his post. Take a look:

Weightlifting, as performed by Prithviraj in the video, comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in developing the physical strength of the body, protecting the bone health and adding to the muscle mass. It also helps in developing better body mechanics and getting rid of the extra fat of the body more efficiently.