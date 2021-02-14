IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Proper fit of face mask more important than material to protect against Covid-19
Proper fit of face mask more important than material to protect against Covid-19(Photo by Pille-Riin Priske on Unsplash)
Proper fit of face mask more important than material to protect against Covid-19(Photo by Pille-Riin Priske on Unsplash)
health

Proper fit of face mask more important than material to protect against Covid-19

Covid-19: The scientists have found that when fitted properly, N95 masks filtered more than 95 per cent of airborne particles, offering superior protection against coronavirus
READ FULL STORY
PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 05:21 PM IST

In order to provide the best protection against Covid-19, the fit of a face mask is more important in some cases than the material it is made of, according to a study which suggests new ways for manufacturers to test the effectiveness of masks.

While studies over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic have shown the importance of wearing face masks in slowing the spread of the coronavirus, the researchers from the University of Cambridge in the UK said there is a lack of understanding about the role that good fit plays in ensuring their effectiveness.

The study, published in the journal PLoS ONE, conducted a series of different fit tests and found that when a high-performance facemasks - such as an N95 mask - is not properly fitted, it performs no better than a cloth mask.

According to the researchers, minor differences in facial features, such as the amount of fat under the skin, make significant differences in how well a mask fits.

They said the fit-check routine used in many healthcare settings has high failure rates, as minor leaks may be difficult or impossible to detect by the wearer.

The scientists hope their findings will help develop new fit tests that are quick and reliable in the case of future public health emergencies.

"We know that unless there is a good seal between the mask and the wearer's face, many aerosols and droplets will leak through the top and sides of the mask, as many people who wear glasses will be well aware of," said the study's first author Eugenia O'Kelly from the University of Cambridge.

In the study, seven participants first evaluated N95 and KN95 masks by performing a fit check.

The participants then underwent quantitative fit testing -- which uses a particle counter to measure the concentration of particles inside and outside the mask -- while wearing N95 and KN95 masks, surgical masks, and fabric masks.

According to the scientists, N95 masks offered higher degrees of protection than the other categories of masks tested.

However, they said most N95 masks failed to fit the participants adequately.

The scientists found that when fitted properly, N95 masks filtered more than 95 per cent of airborne particles, offering superior protection.

But they said in some cases, poorly-fitted N95 masks were only comparable with surgical or cloth masks.

"It's not enough to assume that any single N95 model will fit the majority of a population. The most widely-fitting mask we looked at, the 8511 N95, fit only three out of the seven participants in our study," said O'Kelly.

The researchers said the width of the flange of the mask - the area of the material which comes in contact with the skin - may be a critical feature to fit.

Masks which fit the greatest number of participants tended to have wider, more flexible flanges around the border, they added.

Small facial differences also have a significant impact on quantitative fit, the study noted.

"Fitting the face perfectly is a difficult technical challenge and, as our research showed, small differences such as a centimetre wider nose or slightly fuller cheeks can make or break the fit of a mask," said O'Kelly.

The scientists believe their results will be of use for those who are working on new technologies and programmes to assess fit.

They hope the findings would bring attention to the importance of fit in clinical-grade masks, especially if such masks are to be widely used by the public.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
face masks covid-19 coronavirus n95 mask n95 masks
Close
Proper fit of face mask more important than material to protect against Covid-19(Photo by Pille-Riin Priske on Unsplash)
Proper fit of face mask more important than material to protect against Covid-19(Photo by Pille-Riin Priske on Unsplash)
health

Proper fit of face mask more important than material to protect against Covid-19

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 05:21 PM IST
Covid-19: The scientists have found that when fitted properly, N95 masks filtered more than 95 per cent of airborne particles, offering superior protection against coronavirus
READ FULL STORY
Close
Higher risk of heart disease for Type 2 diabetes' patients with blood sugar swings(Unsplash)
Higher risk of heart disease for Type 2 diabetes' patients with blood sugar swings(Unsplash)
health

Diabetes patients with swinging blood sugar levels at high risk of heart disease

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:16 PM IST
A new study has revealed that patients who suffer from Type 2 diabetes and often have swinging blood sugar levels are at an increased risk of suffering from heart diseases as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Valentine’s Day: Sara Ali Khan says be your own ‘bae’ with Yoga’s Virabhadrasana(Instagram/saraalikhan95)
Valentine’s Day: Sara Ali Khan says be your own ‘bae’ with Yoga’s Virabhadrasana(Instagram/saraalikhan95)
health

Valentine’s Day: Sara Ali Khan says be your own ‘bae’ with Yoga’s Virabhadrasana

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:01 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan promotes self love on Valentine’s Day, shares a fitness clip from her morning workout session and we are inspired to try Virabhadrasana or Yoga’s Warrior Pose II. Check out the video and benefits of the exercise inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Preity Zinta shares Pilates videos(Instagram/realpz)
Preity Zinta shares Pilates videos(Instagram/realpz)
health

Preity Zinta is excited to be back in the gym after forever, posts Pilates video

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:31 AM IST
  • Preity Zinta shared a new fitness video that shows the actor sweating it hard in the gym during a Pilates session. We are inspired to start our day with exercise as well. Are you?
READ FULL STORY
Close
More deaths in England, Scotland due to obesity in comparison to smoking(Pexels)
More deaths in England, Scotland due to obesity in comparison to smoking(Pexels)
health

Obesity has taken more lives than smoking in England and Scotland, says study

ANI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:16 AM IST
A new study published in the BMC Public Health journal has revealed that the number of lives lost due to obesity and excess body fat have been more than the ones that were lost to smoking since 2014.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This higher level of humidity in inhaled air, the researchers suggested, could help explain why wearing masks has been linked to lower disease severity in people infected with SARS-CoV-2. (Unsplash)
This higher level of humidity in inhaled air, the researchers suggested, could help explain why wearing masks has been linked to lower disease severity in people infected with SARS-CoV-2. (Unsplash)
health

Researchers propose that humidity from masks may lessen severity of Covid-19

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:11 PM IST
Did you know that the humidity created inside masks may help in combating respiratory diseases such as Covid-19? According to a team of researchers, this is yet another benefit of wearing masks regularly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study appears online in the Journal of Clinical Oncology Precision Oncology, a journal of the American Society of Clinical Oncology.(Unsplash)
The study appears online in the Journal of Clinical Oncology Precision Oncology, a journal of the American Society of Clinical Oncology.(Unsplash)
health

Liquid biopsy for colorectal cancer could guide therapy for tumours: Study

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:45 PM IST
A new study from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis demonstrates that a liquid biopsy examining blood or urine can help gauge the effectiveness of therapy for colorectal cancer that has just begun to spread beyond the original tumour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Coronavirus pandemic: Smell in the time of Covid-19

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 04:00 PM IST
Many patients recover their olfaction quickly. Others smell less than they did before (hyposmia) or scent every odor wrong (parosmia). A spouse suddenly smells like a stranger, wine like cardboard, sewage like coffee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how coronavirus may hijack human cells

PTI, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:57 PM IST
Previous research had found that the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19, enters cells through a process called endocytosis upon binding to the cell surface receptor ACE2 and potentially other proteins like integrins.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Patients given preventive blood-thinning drugs within 24 hours of admission to hospital with Covid-19 are less likely to die compared with those who do not receive them, a new study finds.(Pixabay)
Patients given preventive blood-thinning drugs within 24 hours of admission to hospital with Covid-19 are less likely to die compared with those who do not receive them, a new study finds.(Pixabay)
health

Study: Anti-clotting therapy may prevent death in Covid-19 patients

ANI, London [uk]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:37 PM IST
A clinical study circulated by the British Medical Journal claims strong evidence that prompt preventive blood-thinning drugs may reduce the risk of death in Covid-19 patients.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Most tumors consist of a heterogeneous mix of cells. Genetic mutations found only in some of these cells are known to aid with the spread and progression of cancer.(Unsplash)
Most tumors consist of a heterogeneous mix of cells. Genetic mutations found only in some of these cells are known to aid with the spread and progression of cancer.(Unsplash)
health

Scientists drive detailed study into how cancer cells spread

ANI, Tokyo [japan]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:31 PM IST
With the help of the mouse model, scientists of Kanazawa University drove a detailed study to explain how the cells which are known to aid with the spread and progression of cancer commute in the body.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jacqueline Fernandez does aerial yoga(Instagram/ jacquelinef143)
Jacqueline Fernandez does aerial yoga(Instagram/ jacquelinef143)
health

Upside down: Jacqueline Fernandez leaves fans speechless with new fitness post

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:07 AM IST
  • Jacqueline Fernandez recently took to Instagram and shared an awe-generating image of herself from her aerial yoga session. We are inspired to exercise as well, are you?
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT Illustration: Jayachandran)
(HT Illustration: Jayachandran)
health

Grief-struck: Making sense of loss in the pandemic

By Melissa D’Costa
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:18 PM IST
As we continue to live amid trauma, closure has become harder to find. Take a look at how the Covid-19 year has altered the workings of grief.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The researchers noted that neutralising antibodies that specifically target the receptor-binding domain (RBD) of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein -- which the virus uses to enter human cells -- are thought to be essential for controlling it.(Pixabay)
The researchers noted that neutralising antibodies that specifically target the receptor-binding domain (RBD) of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein -- which the virus uses to enter human cells -- are thought to be essential for controlling it.(Pixabay)
health

Most people are naturally armed against Covid-19: Study

PTI, Jerusalem
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:15 PM IST
The majority of the people can produce neutralising antibodies against the novel coronavirus in severe cases of Covid-19, according to a study that supports the use of combination antibody therapy to prevent and treat the disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
When diagnosing autism and other mental disorders, physicians increasingly use neuroimaging methods in addition to traditional testing and observation.(Unsplash)
When diagnosing autism and other mental disorders, physicians increasingly use neuroimaging methods in addition to traditional testing and observation.(Unsplash)
health

Mind action can uncover the seriousness of autistic traits

ANI, Moscow [russia]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:03 PM IST
A research drove by the National Research University Higher School of Economics applied a new algorithm to characterize the seriousness of medically introverted personality traits by examining subjects' brain activity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP