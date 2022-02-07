Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's leg strengthening exercise is our perfect fitness inspo

On Monday, Riddhima served us with the perfect fitness inspo in the form of a picture of herself working out to strengthen her leg muscles.
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's leg strengthening exercise is our perfect fitness inspo(Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 06:25 PM IST
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni just knows how to serve us with a dollop of a perfect fitness inspo in style. Riddhima, who is a jewellery designer by profession, keeps sharing snippets of her fitness routine on her Instagram profile. Be it a yoga routine or a high intensity workout, Riddhima can ace everything with utmost dedication and focus. The jewellery designer also keeps sharing the snippets with the intention of motivating her Instagram family to start taking up their fitness routine seriously.

Riddhima's Instagram profile is replete with all thing fitness. When not working, Riddhima is often spotted in her living room, with her pet pooch or her daughter for company in her fitness routine. From showing us how to perfect our posture with yoga positions to acing high intensity workouts using just her couch and a stool. Riddhima keeps setting the fitness bar higher for us.

On Monday, Riddhima served us with the perfect fitness inspo in the form of a picture of herself working out to strengthen her leg muscles. Engrossed in the yoga position, Riddhima can be seen stretching her one leg and folding the other one, and stretching her chest sideways with her hands folded in a Namaskar position. With the picture, Riddhima also shared her fitness state of mind with these hashtags - #practiceyogaeveryday, #mondaymotivation, #legstrengthening, #strongisthenewsexy, #yogalife, #strongisthegoal, #believeinyourself and #yogagirl. Take a look:

The leg strengthening routine as performed by Riddhima in the recent Instagram post, comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in strengthening the quads, glutes, ankles, and core. It also helps in stretching the hamstrings, calves, and groin muscles. Yoga also helps in growing the metabolism of the body and enhancing strength, balance and flexibility. Performing yoga on a daily basis helps in relaxing the mind and having a calm and composed attitude towards the day.

riddhima kapoor sahni fitness
