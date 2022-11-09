Shilpa Shetty, three months after injury, performed this asana...

Shilpa Shetty believes that yoga can help us achieve it all. The actor, who keeps sharing snippets from her fitness diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis, keeps motivating us to hit the gym and start taking care of our health. Shilpa believes in high intensity workouts and yoga and is often spotted speaking of the many benefits of working out. The actor’s Instagram profile is replete with tips and health-related information on how to perform certain yoga asanas. She also speaks of the benefits of each routine performed by her. The actor injured her leg a few months back and was wheelchair-bound for many days. However, that did not stop her from working out. No excuse is good enough for Shilpa to miss out on her workout routine. Each of her fitness snippets are loads of inspo for us.

Shilpa, a day back, shared a routine that she performed three months after her leg injury. The country celebrated Guru Nanak Jayanti a day back. On the auspicious day, Shilpa observed the festival with an intense routine of Surya Namaskar. In the video shared by her, the actor can be seen performing a yoga routine starting with Surya Namaskar. She then performed the Cobra Pose and the Adho Mukha Svanasana as well. With the video, Shilpa wrote of the importance of believing in oneself. “Believing in yourself and having faith that you can do anything you set your mind to is one of the best ways to lead a wholesome life. With this in mind - on the special occasion of Gurpurab, I practised the Surya Namaskara for the first time again, three months after my injury. Being able to achieve this milestone after being wheelchair-bound for weeks is an indescribable feeling,” read an excerpt of her post.

Surya Namaskar comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in burning mega calories and boosting weight loss. It also helps in strengthening the muscles and the joints of the body. It helps in regulating the menstrual cycles and combating Insomnia. Adho Mukha Svanasana, also known as the Downward-Facing Dog, helps in strengthening the upper body and relieving the body of stress. Cobra Pose, on the other hand, helps in boosting digestion and blood circulation.