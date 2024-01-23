In November last year, the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) issued a drug safety alert for painkiller named Meftal that is commonly used for menstrual cramps and rheumatoid arthritis and advised consumers and healthcare professionals to closely monitor the possibility of the adverse drug reaction (ADR) associated with it since a preliminary analysis of adverse drug reactions from the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India (PvPI) database had revealed drug reactions with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS) syndrome. Meftal's main composition is Mefenamic acid that helps to lower body temperature or fever, reduces pain and inflammation or redness and swelling, both in infants and children, alleviates muscle pain, joint pain, nerve pain or period pain and can also help with sore throats but in the wake of IPC issuing an alert on potential adverse effects of Mefenamic Acid, should parents worry about using Meftal syrups to treat fever in children? Should parents worry about using Meftal syrups to treat fever in children? (Representative image)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rajath Athreya, Senior Consultant and HOD Paediatrics and Neonatology at Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru, answered, “Despite its popularity, Mefenamic Acid lacks global approval for managing childhood fevers and recent warnings raise concerns. The tiered approach for medications has no scientific basis, urging caution. My practice emphasizes paracetamol or occasional ibuprofen, with close attention to danger signs. I avoid prescribing Meftal due to the lack of safety data. Parents and practitioners must prioritise trusted medications, stay informed and exercise patience. In treating fevers, reassurance, vigilance for danger signs and the timeless 'patience' are essential components for both the child and concerned parents.”

According to him, here are few pointers that should be kept in mind -

Understanding Childhood Fevers: Fever is the body's reaction to infection, commonly viral in children. In most cases, childhood fevers, typically self-limiting and lasting a few days, necessitate straightforward measures for comfort: paracetamol, light clothing, and adequate fluid intake. Ensuring Paracetamol Safety: Administering paracetamol to children should adhere to proper dosage guidelines, with a maximum of four times within 24 hours, at 15mg/kg. Also, Ibuprofen, globally accepted for occasional use, aids in pain relief or as an additional measure for recurring fevers. Trusting Paracetamol Over Meftal: