Skincare under 499 at Amazon: Get beautiful, glowing skin without splurging; Lotions, serums, creams, and more

Neutrogena Deep Clean Gentle Facial Cleanser effectively removes dirt, oil, and impurities without drying out the skin. Its glycerin-rich, soap-free formula gently penetrates deep into pores to dissolve excess sebum while preserving your skin’s natural moisture barrier. This face wash is dermatologist-tested, non-comedogenic, and is ideal for normal to oily skin types.

Experience clear, healthy skin backed by science. Minimalist Anti-Acne Salicylic Acid serum targets acne and clogged pores with a potent 2% salicylic acid formula. This face wash exfoliates dead skin cells, controls excess oil, and prevents breakouts without irritating the skin. This face wash is suitable for oily and acne-prone skin, it delivers visible clarity and smoother texture with consistent use.

Plum 3% Niacinamide & Rice Water Face Toner balances skin tone, minimizes pores, and hydrates deeply. Infused with rice water and niacinamide, this toner calms irritation, controls excess sebum, and boosts brightness. This alcohol-free toner suits all skin types and prepares your face for better absorption of serums and moisturizers. With regular use, it leaves skin refreshed, plump, and visibly even-toned for a naturally radiant glow.

Khadi Natural Rose Water Herbal Skin Toner refreshes, hydrates, and tones your skin naturally. Distilled from pure rose petals, this herbal toner tightens pores, balances pH, and soothes irritation. This toner is suitable for all skin types, it can be used as a toner, facial mist, or makeup setting spray. Its calming floral fragrance enhances your skincare ritual, leaving your skin feeling soft, rejuvenated, and delicately fragrant throughout the day.

mCaffeine Summer Breeze Perfume Body Lotion hydrates your skin while enveloping you in a breezy, refreshing fragrance. Enriched with shea butter, niacinamide, and caffeine, this perfumed body lotion nourishes, tones, and energises the skin. The lightweight, non-greasy formula absorbs quickly, offering long-lasting moisture and a vibrant scent. Ideal for daily use, this lotion keeps your skin soft, supple, and summer-ready with an uplifting aroma that lingers all day.

Simple Kind To Skin Hydrating Light Moisturiser Lotion delivers instant, long-lasting hydration with its gentle, no-fuss formula. Enriched with pro-vitamin B5 and vitamin E, it nourishes without clogging pores or irritating sensitive skin. Its lightweight, non-greasy texture absorbs quickly, making it ideal for daily use. Free from artificial fragrance, colour, and harsh chemicals, this lotion leaves your skin feeling fresh, calm, and healthy.

Deconstruct 10% vitamin C serum brightens your skin and evens out tone with powerful antioxidant protection. With the combination of ascorbic acid and ferulic acid, it fights pigmentation, sun damage, and dullness. Lightweight and fast-absorbing, this water-based serum suits all skin types, including sensitive skin. With consistent use, it helps achieve a visibly radiant, smoother, and more youthful-looking complexion while supporting skin’s collagen production.

The Derma Co. 2% Kojic Acid Face Serum targets dark spots, uneven skin tone, and hyperpigmentation, with dermatologist-designed precision. Blended with 1% alpha arbutin and niacinamide, it inhibits melanin production and promotes brighter, spot-free skin. Lightweight and non-greasy, this face serum absorbs quickly and suits all skin types. Use regularly to fade stubborn blemishes and achieve visibly radiant, healthy skin with a refined, even-toned appearance.

Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel SPF 50+ protects your skin from harmful UVA/UVB rays while giving a radiant, non-sticky glow. Infused with papaya extract, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C, this sunscreen hydrates, brightens, and shields skin without leaving a white cast. The lightweight gel texture absorbs quickly and layers well under makeup. Perfect for daily use, this sunscreen ensures complete sun protection and visibly glowing skin every day.

DOT & KEY vitamin C + E Super Bright Sunscreen SPF 50 offers high sun protection while brightening and nourishing your skin. Enriched with triple vitamin C, vitamin E, and niacinamide, it guards against sun damage, fades spots, and boosts radiance. The lightweight, water-resistant formula blends seamlessly without white cast or greasiness. Use daily for a glowing, protected complexion that stays fresh and even-toned under the sun.

FAQ for skincare products What is the best skincare routine for beginners? A simple skincare routine includes: Cleanser (morning & night) Moisturizer (to hydrate skin) Sunscreen (SPF 30 or higher, every morning) Optional: Add toner, exfoliator, or serum based on your skin concern.

How do I know my skin type? Here’s a quick guide: Oily Skin: Shiny, especially in T-zone. Dry Skin: Flaky, tight, or dull. Combination Skin: Oily in T-zone, dry on cheeks. Sensitive Skin: Prone to redness, irritation, or burning. Normal Skin: Balanced—not too dry or oily.

Do I need to wear sunscreen indoors? Yes, especially if you're near windows or exposed to screens with blue light. Sunscreen helps prevent premature aging and pigmentation.

How often should I exfoliate my skin? 2–3 times a week is ideal. Over-exfoliating can damage your skin barrier and cause sensitivity.

What ingredients should I look for in a moisturizer? Dry skin: Look for hyaluronic acid, ceramides, shea butter. Oily skin: Choose gel-based, non-comedogenic formulas. Sensitive skin: Go for fragrance-free, calming ingredients like aloe vera and niacinamide.

